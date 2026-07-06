A Letter to Fans from Larry Tanenbaum

TORONTO, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ -

Toronto Sports Fans,

Today, I write this to letter to you for two reasons: to thank you, and to join you.

My journey in sports began 30 years ago with a small ownership position in the Toronto Maple Leafs. Along the way, I had the privilege of working with many great professionals to achieve my vision of creating a world-class, multi-sport organization. Today, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is exactly that.

As I step back as an owner, as contemplated by a shareholders agreement entered into 15 years ago, I am extremely proud to leave this legacy of excellence, a culture of winning, and a family feeling among all our MLSE employees to be carried on.

I thank you for putting your confidence in me. I've always regarded my ownership position as a public trust, for truly, these teams belong to you, the best sports fans in the world. You have cheered for the Maple Leafs, Raptors, Argonauts, Toronto FC, the Marlies, and Raptors 905 through it all – from heartbreaking losses to euphoric championship wins – with unwavering loyalty and passion.

I believe that sports has the power to unite communities, to create positive role models, and to impart the value of teamwork to younger generations. Alongside my wife and family, we have witnessed what is possible when people come together with a common purpose.

I applaud the accomplishments of Edward Rogers and wish him and his team all the best moving forward with this extraordinary organization.

Now, I look forward to joining you all as a lifelong fan.

See you at the games.

Warmly, Larry

About Kilmer Group



Kilmer Group is a multi-generational platform with a long history in business development and investment focused on three verticals: Infrastructure & Real Estate, Sports & Media, and Private Capital, which includes a majority ownership in Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited.

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