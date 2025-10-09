A LEGACY OF LOVE FUNDRAISING GALA HELPS PAVE THE WAY FOR BRAMPTON'S FIRST HOSPICE

BRAMPTON, ON , Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - On Saturday, September 27, 2025, Kay Blair Hospice hosted its inaugural 'Legacy of Love Gala' to raise funds towards building Brampton's first-ever hospice.

The evening raised $250,000 highlighted by a transformative $100,000 gift from Tire World Inc. As a cornerstone supporter of the event, Tire World Inc.'s generosity set the tone for the evening and inspired others to give. Thanks to all supporters and sponsors including:

Gold: Terrace on the Green and Eminence Entertainment

Silver: GPS Decor

Bronze: Per Homer at Assante Wealth Management, Dr. Kuljit Singh Janjua, Brampton Crematorium & Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant Group, Right at Home Brampton, and Tire World Inc.

Held at the beautiful Terrace on the Green restaurant in Brampton, the evening marked a momentous step forward in serving families and individuals in need of compassionate, end-of-life care.

This gala was a spectacular and heartfelt gathering aimed at raising funds for a 12-bed hospice residence. The new facility will be located on 1.7 acres at the intersection of Countryside Drive and Bramalea Road, thanks to a transformative donation of land from the City of Brampton valued at over $4 million.

Mayor Patrick Brown made a special announcement during the evening to officially commemorate the signing of the land agreement.

"This is not just a land gift," the Mayor remarked. "This is a gift that will support families and honour their loved ones for generations to come. We are proud to stand beside Kay Blair Hospice as they take the next step towards building this vital facility for our community."

Kay Blair Hospice is a not-for-profit charitable organization governed by a passionate board of directors with dedicated volunteers. The organization is named to honour Kay Blair, a noted community leader and advocate for equity and humanity in health care and housing.

The hospice will serve as a pillar of dignity and care for Brampton residents, offering end-of-life support and comfort in a home-like setting.

A night to remember, the gala featured a lively program of inspiring speeches, elegant dining, exciting entertainment, and a pledge to make a profound difference in the lives of Brampton families.

Kay Blair Hospice extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who joined the Legacy of Love Gala and to all who have donated towards the success of this initiative. Your generosity has brought the hospice one step closer to opening its doors to those in need and their families.

With the land officially secured, the time to build has arrived. Kay Blair Hospice invites the community to join hands in supporting this vital project. From continued donations to active volunteering, every effort will help ensure this hospice becomes a beacon of care and compassion for the residents of Brampton.

Per Homer, CFA, R.F.P.

Chair, Board of Directors

Kay Blair Hospice

Gurwinder Gill

Chair, Fundraising Committee

Kay Blair Hospice

For more information about Kay Blair Hospice please visit www.kayblairhospice.ca or contact us at 416-389-6267, [email protected]