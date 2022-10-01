A historic $2 million net raised and counting at record-breaking BMO Ride for Cancer cycling event

NOTE TO EDITORS: Video, photo, and interview opportunities of BMO Ride for Cancer participants available today between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. at Hobson Lake Drive, Bayers Lake.

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today marks a new era for BMO Ride for Cancer as the one-day cycling event announces a record-breaking $2,003,862 net raised and counting by 1,400 participants, numerous sponsors and generous supporters. That number will continue to climb as all donations to BMO Ride for Cancer will be matched by the WM Fares Family Foundation up to $100K, until midnight on Saturday, October 1.

Hosted by the QEII Foundation, the eighth annual BMO Ride for Cancer takes place today in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Cyclists will embark on the road or the Rum Runners Trail from Halifax to Hubbards – with distance options ranging from 25 kilometres all the way to 160 kilometres. No matter the distance, the goal is the same – supporting Atlantic Canadians battling cancer.

The proceeds from this year's BMO Ride for Cancer are elevating care to unprecedented heights, with this year's BMO Ride community playing a critical role in funding a first-in-the-world cancer-fighting technology that will be developed here at the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

Quick facts

Taking place on October 1, 2022 , BMO Ride for Cancer is the largest cycling fundraising event in Atlantic Canada .

, is the largest cycling fundraising event in . Today's event includes 1,400 cyclists; many of whom are cancer survivors or those who are riding in honour or memory of loved ones who've faced the disease.



Two of today's participants include BodyBreak's Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod –Canadian television hosts and former international athletes – who are riding as part of the Willowbrae Academy | DCL Law team.





Until midnight on Saturday, October 1 , all donations to BMO Ride for Cancer will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, by the WM Fares Family Foundation up to $100,000 .

, all donations to will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, by the WM Fares Family Foundation up to . This matching gift by the WM Fares Family Foundation is part of a generous $500,000 donation by their family to support advanced cancer care at the QEII Health Sciences Centre.





donation by their family to support advanced cancer care at the QEII Health Sciences Centre. Since 2015, BMO Ride for Cancer has raised over $7.9 million net (and counting!) to transform cancer care, here at home, for Atlantic Canadians.

has raised over net (and counting!) to transform cancer care, here at home, for Atlantic Canadians. BMO Ride for Cancer is laser-focused on continuing to build a centre of excellence in cancer care at the QEII Health Sciences Centre, equipping care teams with the most advanced equipment and technology available.





is laser-focused on continuing to build a centre of excellence in cancer care at the QEII Health Sciences Centre, equipping care teams with the most advanced equipment and technology available. In 2022, BMO Ride for Cancer will play a monumental role in introducing a first-in-the-world cancer-fighting technology, called personalized radiotherapy, at the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

will play a monumental role in introducing a first-in-the-world cancer-fighting technology, called personalized radiotherapy, at the QEII Health Sciences Centre. This technology aims to target radiation beams like never before; completely personalized based on the shape and movement of a patient's tumour and anatomy mere minutes before their treatment begins.



This technology aims to reduce the number of radiation treatment sessions from 25 to five for certain cancers, improve cancer outcomes, lessen treatment side effects, and ensure more patients spend less time in-hospital and more time at home with their families.



This project will be entirely donor-funded through BMO Ride for Cancer and the QEII Foundation – and is part of the QEII Foundation's $100-million We Are campaign.





and the QEII Foundation – and is part of the QEII Foundation's We Are campaign. To learn more about past areas of impact funded by our BMO Ride for Cancer community – including Atlantic Canada's first surgical robotics technology for robotic cancer surgeries and colposcope equipment to diagnose cervical cancer earlier – visit yourrideforcancer.ca/impact.

Quotes

"Our BMO employees are so proud to be a driving force behind Atlantic Canada's largest cycling fundraising event, BMO Ride for Cancer. Earlier this year, BMO made a five-year commitment as title sponsor for this event – reflecting our vision to lead the charge in transforming cancer care for all Atlantic Canadians. Our support of BMO Ride for Cancer is just one of the ways we're ensuring the most advanced cancer care is available to our loved ones, colleagues, clients and friends." – Justin Scully, Regional President Personal Banking Atlantic, BMO

"We are so thankful to BMO, our Riders, sponsors, donors and supporters for believing in our vision, taking this journey with us and for investing in local cancer care for all Atlantic Canadians. With a record-breaking $2 million net raised and counting, the impact that our BMO Ride community will have on local cancer care right here at home is beyond measure." – Margaret Chapman, COO and Partner, Narrative Research and Volunteer Chair of BMO Ride for Cancer

"Our BMO Ride community is truly unstoppable. As we kick off yet another record-breaking event day, the impact of BMO Ride for Cancer is felt far and wide at the QEII Health Sciences Centre; Atlantic Canada's largest, most specialized cancer centre." – Susan Mullin, President and CEO, QEII Foundation

