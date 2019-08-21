A Future Design Classic: 'Pura Vision' Model Revealed to Automobili Pininfarina Clients

CEO Michael Perschke hosted a series of VIP events at the House of Automobili Pininfarina, presenting the Battista – with its enhanced front design – and his strategy for the brand moving forwards. Design Director Luca Borgogno treated guests by revealing the PURA Vision design model and giving an inspirational view of the aesthetics of a future pure-electric Luxury Utility Vehicle from the Italian marque.

Speaking to clients, journalists, specialist retail partners and owners of Pininfarina-designed sports and luxury cars, Luca Borgogno was clear that 89 years of Pininfarina designs and creation of some of the world's most beautiful cars will inspire everything Automobili Pininfarina offers to clients in the future.

Luca Borgogno said: "It was a dream to present the latest version of Battista and the PURA Vision design model here in Pebble Beach. Battista is the hypercar that proves it is possible to design a beautiful high performance EV and it has won the hearts of our clients in North America.

"PURA Vision blends design themes which Battista Pininfarina himself made famous in creating some of the most revered and beautiful sports cars in history. Yet it is absolutely an insight into our future; a luxury vehicle like no other and once again designed to deliver thrilling EV performance."

Michael Perschke said: "Visitors to Monterey Car Week know and love Pininfarina-designed cars and we love to present them with something special during this fantastic series of events. We arrived with an impressive number of reservations for Battista already secured by clients in North America, and that number has nearly doubled in just a few days here.

"We are building our brand and developing an exciting future product portfolio. We are committed to delivering purity, beauty and rarity in Battista and in a future range of pure-electric Italian luxury cars."

Inaugural 'Legends Drive' a success in Monterey

The Battista hypercar joined a parade of iconic Pininfarina-designed cars in a display of automotive beauty unique even to the rarefied atmosphere of Monterey Car Week. Designed and to be hand-built at Pininfarina's headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, the Battista took its place amongst past classics from the famous carrozzeria during a four-hour drive from Pebble Beach.

Displaying a newly enhanced front end for the first time in North America, recently sculpted following wind tunnel testing and final design refinements, the Battista represented Automobili Pininfarina's exciting future, while cars led by an incredible Lancia Rally 037 reminded the audience of what Pininfarina S.p.A. has established since 1930: a reputation for designing many of the world's most desirable and beautiful cars.

Automobili Pininfarina is celebrating a successful summer of car show appearances and concours events. The pure-electric Battista hypercar debuted in the UK at the 77th Goodwood Members' Meeting and took in its 'home' auto show in Turin, before wowing audiences in and around Monterey.

The Automobili Pininfarina team now returns to Italy to continue testing and development of the 1,900 hp Battista under the management of Development Driver Nick Heidfeld and Sportscars Director Rene Wollmann. Meanwhile the Battista show cars head to the UK for the Salon Privé event and to Hong Kong to begin the launch programme for the Asia-Pacific region.

Editor's notes

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, developed and produced in Germany and Italy, all models will be sold and serviced in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most sustainable luxury car brand in the world.

The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. will take an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on their unique almost 90-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra, Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman, Pininfarina S.p.A., and Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Mahindra Racing, launched the new car brand with Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina at the Rome Formula E race on April 13th, 2018. Mahindra has quickly built up experience of cutting-edge 'race-to-road' sustainable high-performance technological innovation having competed in every Formula E race since the world's most innovative motor racing series began in 2013.

Automobili Pininfarina will combine this 'in-house' expertise in partnership with some of the world's leading automotive design and engineering suppliers to support its aggressive targets for performance and market launch in late 2020.

