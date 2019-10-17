A Fun Weekend Planned at The National Women's Show on October 19 & 20 at the EY Centre!

News provided by

The National Women’s Show

Oct 17, 2019, 17:36 ET

OTTAWA, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The National Women's Show is back for another incredible weekend on October 19 & 20, 2019 at the EY Centre. The Ultimate Girls' Day Out features over 200 exhibits showcasing products and services just for women, plus great deals, special guest appearances and entertaining features!

  • Special guest appearances and exciting entertainment on the Audi West Ottawa Main Stage, including: TV host Cynthia Loyst presented by K-Y, a steamy performance by Magic Male Revue, Fashion Shows by local designers Mumbai Fashion 126 and Nesy Nou, musical performances and so much more!

  • Learn about women's health & wellness advice to help stay active, relieve stress and find inner peace on the Health & Wellness Stage.

  • Shop for the best fall looks and find fantastic jewelry and accessories to match in the Fashion & Style Zone!

  • Marc Jade, the international psychic/medium, will entertain with his astounding ability of clairvoyance.

  • Glam it up and indulge in complimentary hair and beauty services at the Ottawa Academy Beauty Bar.

  • Visit the all new K-Y Sip n' Social KomfY Lounge to sample delicious local and international wine, beer & spirits, have fun and support Ovarian Cancer Canada, plus enter to win the K-Y contest for your chance at over $12,000 in prizing.

  • Catch dating expert & coach Suzie the Single Dating Diva along with Heartset Coach for Success in Life & Business Francesca Dattilo live on the Audi Ottawa Main Stage and learn how to attract true love.

  • Free swag bags for the first attendees through the door daily… while supplies last.

  • Delicious food and wine sampling, plus cooking demos by Ottawa's top chefs on the Culinary Stage all weekend long.

When:

October 19 & 20, 2019

Where:

EY Centre

Hours:

Saturday, October 19, 10 AM – 6 PM

Sunday, October 20, 10 AM – 5 PM

Tickets:

$10 online, 1 Admission for $12 at the door www.nationalwomenshow.com

About National Event Management
The National Women's Show is produced 5 times a year in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Quebec City by National Event Management. With over 40 years of experience, National Event Management produces some of the largest & best-attended shows in North America. For more information on National Event Management, visit www.nationalevent.com.

SOURCE The National Women’s Show

For further information: Lisa Spodek, Director of Marketing, 1-800-891-4859 ext. 225, lspodek@nationalevent.com

Organization Profile

The National Women’s Show

You just read:

A Fun Weekend Planned at The National Women's Show on October 19 & 20 at the EY Centre!

News provided by

The National Women’s Show

Oct 17, 2019, 17:36 ET