A Fun Weekend Planned at The National Women's Show on October 19 & 20 at the EY Centre!

OTTAWA, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The National Women's Show is back for another incredible weekend on October 19 & 20, 2019 at the EY Centre. The Ultimate Girls' Day Out features over 200 exhibits showcasing products and services just for women, plus great deals, special guest appearances and entertaining features!

Special guest appearances and exciting entertainment on the Audi West Ottawa Main Stage, including: TV host Cynthia Loyst presented by K-Y, a steamy performance by Magic Male Revue, Fashion Shows by local designers Mumbai Fashion 126 and Nesy Nou , musical performances and so much more!





Learn about women's health & wellness advice to help stay active, relieve stress and find inner peace on the Health & Wellness Stage.





Shop for the best fall looks and find fantastic jewelry and accessories to match in the Fashion & Style Zone!





Marc Jade, the international psychic/medium, will entertain with his astounding ability of clairvoyance.





Glam it up and indulge in complimentary hair and beauty services at the Ottawa Academy Beauty Bar.





. Visit the all new K-Y Sip n' Social KomfY Lounge to sample delicious local and international wine, beer & spirits, have fun and support Ovarian Cancer Canada, plus enter to win the K-Y contest for your chance at over $12,000 in prizing.





Catch dating expert & coach Suzie the Single Dating Diva along with Heartset Coach for Success in Life & Business Francesca Dattilo live on the Audi Ottawa Main Stage and learn how to attract true love.





Free swag bags for the first attendees through the door daily… while supplies last.





for the first attendees through the door daily… while supplies last. Delicious food and wine sampling, plus cooking demos by Ottawa's top chefs on the Culinary Stage all weekend long.

When: October 19 & 20, 2019 Where: EY Centre Hours: Saturday, October 19, 10 AM – 6 PM

Sunday, October 20, 10 AM – 5 PM Tickets: $10 online, 1 Admission for $12 at the door www.nationalwomenshow.com

About National Event Management

The National Women's Show is produced 5 times a year in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Quebec City by National Event Management. With over 40 years of experience, National Event Management produces some of the largest & best-attended shows in North America. For more information on National Event Management, visit www.nationalevent.com.

