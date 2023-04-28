SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Cintech agroalimentaire and Clextral have signed a strategic partnership to meet the strong demand from the food industry for access to innovative extrusion technologies.

Cintech's partnership with Clextral, an international equipment manufacturer that specializes in state-of-the-art extrusion, drying and coating technologies, will make it a new global R&D center that will help create the foods for tomorrow.

Cintech and Clextral are working to make the Evolum 32 extruder available to agri-food companies across Quebec. The implementation of innovative projects with this equipment will be accelerated through augmented reality, which will give companies an immediate and powerful insight into Cintech's expertise, assistance and all other relevant technical knowledge.

Cintech's research and development teams will help companies to anticipate and respond to new market trends by implementing their innovative products, notably with Clextral's twin-screw extruder among others. This equipment makes it possible to process various snacks in a wide variety of raw materials and shapes. Highly flexible and scalable, the extruders can be quickly and economically modified with interchangeable equipment to manufacture innovative products, such as expanded multigrain chips, co-extruded, bread snacks, crackers and textured vegetable proteins.

« Cintech is very excited about this partnership with a world-class equipment manufacturer. In addition to the extruder, which is needed by the agri-food industry, all of Clextral's technologies can be made accessible to our industry. This agreement is the first of a series of partnerships with other equipment manufacturers that will be announced very soon. We are working towards building a state-of-the-art technology park that will be made available to agri-food companies to help foster innovation in our industry. » - Jean Lacroix, President and CEO of Cintech agroalimentaire.

« It was important for Clextral to have a relay partner in eastern Canada and in the northeastern United States; we are delighted to be working in close collaboration with Cintech. This partnership with leading agri-food experts allows us to better serve our customers in this region of the world, and Cintech offers a wealth of knowledge that complements our expertise in extrusion, drying and coating. » - Gilles Maller, Senior Vice President, Head of Clextral America's Business Unit.

If you would like to try the extruder and discover all the innovative possibilities of this equipment for yourself, please contact Cintech agroalimentaire's team.

About Cintech agroalimentaire

Since 1986, Cintech has been offering expertise and technological support to Quebec's agrifood businesses seeking to increase and consolidate their performance. The company's mission is to increase competitiveness and foster innovation within Quebec's agri-food industry by means of R&D support, consumer research and the transfer of technical knowledge.

Cintech agroalimentaire has accompanied businesses in innovating, developing new products, improving existing products, optimizing organoleptic properties and evaluating a product's appeal to consumers, among other things. Thanks to its multidisciplinary team of 50 specialists, Cintech has accompanied countless businesses, including multinationals, in the achievement of hundreds of various mandates throughout the years.

About Clextral

Since 1956, Clextral has been designing, manufacturing, marketing and maintaining industrial equipment and complete extrusion lines. Our solutions are designed for the food, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, biomaterials and nuclear markets.

Our systems are recognized for their reliability and flexibility, and include peripheral equipment, dryers, and all the engineering, process and after-sales services necessary for our customers' success. Clextral is an international ETI (80% exported to over 100 countries), present on all continents, in the USA, Chile, Algeria, Australia, Denmark, China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia and Singapore.

SOURCE Cintech agroalimentaire

For further information: Source: Viviane Rivard, Communication Marketing Manager, [email protected], 450 209-1909