A First in Toronto: OLIJEL Launches the Intelligent Anti-Theft System IKS at the Canadian International AutoShow

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - In response to the growing impact of vehicle theft in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), OLIJEL announces the arrival in Ontario of IKS (Intelligent Kill Switch), an innovative, patented anti-theft technology developed in Canada. Already adopted by many users across Quebec, IKS will officially launch in Ontario at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, from February 13 to 22, 2026.

Toronto is now considered one of the epicenters of vehicle theft in the country. In the first half of 2025 alone, nearly 9,600 vehicles were stolen in Ontario, placing it among the most affected areas in Canada, according to a report from Équité Association. In this context, OLIJEL introduces a proactive approach with IKS--an anti-theft system designed to prevent theft before it occurs.

Initially designed for individual vehicle owners, IKS has evolved to meet the needs of automotive dealerships and fleet managers, offering both advanced protection and vehicle management capabilities.

"Vehicle theft is a daily concern for many drivers and businesses in one of Canada's largest urban centres. With IKS, we're bringing a proactive solution to Toronto designed to make theft significantly more difficult, rather than simply managing its consequences" says Jean Poulin, CEO of OLIJEL.

Unlike traditional anti-theft systems--often vulnerable to electronic hacking--IKS operates entirely outside the vehicle's CAN bus network. This unique architecture eliminates the risks of code injection, OBD port manipulation, and other forms of electronic neutralization. The system ensures a fully isolated engine cut-off that cannot be bypassed electronically.

IKS combines:

Advanced electronic immobilization,

Encrypted mobile app,

High-frequency GPS tracking,

Intelligent 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts.

A Solution for Businesses

For organizations, IKS Fleets and IKS Dealerships provide a comprehensive management platform that includes:

Alerts for unauthorized movement at storage sites,

Battery charge level monitoring,

Total distance traveled and trip history,

Maintenance alerts and contractual mileage tracking,

Data export for analysis and compliance.

"OLIJEL's presence at the Canadian International AutoShow marks the first step in our broader expansion into the Ontario market. Visitors are invited to learn more about our next-generation anti-theft technology by meeting our on-site team," adds Jean Poulin, CEO of OLIJEL.

About OLIJEL

OLIJEL is a Quebec-based company specializing in the design of intelligent vehicle security solutions. Its flagship product, IKS (Intelligent Kill Switch), is a patented anti-theft system engineered to counter modern vehicle theft techniques. Developed since 2023, IKS is an intelligent immobilizer that directly addresses the growing issue of vehicle theft. OLIJEL's mission is to create technologies that combine simplicity, performance, and durability--while enhancing drivers' safety and peace of mind.

To learn more, visit: olijel.com

SOURCE OLIJEL

Media Contact: Maude Combary, Communications & Marketing Coordinator, 438-524-3627, [email protected]