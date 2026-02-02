A DECADE OF PRIDE TAPE: MORE STICKS, MORE BELONGING TO COME

The symbol of LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport sets ambitious goal: 1 million hockey sticks in the next ten years

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Ten years ago today, Pride Tape reached its inaugural Kickstarter goal to produce the first 10,000 rolls -- made possible by more than 1,100 backers, the Edmonton Oilers, and Brian Burke and his family. On its 10th anniversary of championing LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport, Pride Tape announces an ambitious new goal: to wrap 1 million hockey sticks over the next ten years.

Stuart Ridley of Australia's Harbour Lights (CNW Group/Pride Tape)

Built on the belief that visibility matters, Pride Tape began with a simple idea -- that a roll of hockey tape could carry a powerful message of belonging. "For some players, Pride Tape is the first sign they see that sport might be a place for them," said Pride Tape co-founder Kris Wells. "It tells them someone cares -- without using words."

What began as a small symbol in Canada has grown into a global movement, reaching millions through the NHL's amplification on social media and in arenas. Since the partnership began in the 2016–17 season, hundreds of NHL players have wrapped their sticks in Pride Tape, proudly wearing an unmistakable badge of support.

The journey has not been without resistance. In its early years, Pride Tape faced intense backlash, including death threats and bans. Yet, through unwavering support from athletes, leagues, community leaders, and fans, the movement endured and grew stronger.

From community arenas and minor hockey organizations to the brightest lights of the NHL and professional leagues worldwide, Pride Tape has become a symbol of courage, allyship, and hope. It has grown far beyond a product, sparking meaningful conversations and helping athletes -- especially LGBTQ+ youth -- feel seen in spaces where silence once felt safer than honesty.

"In early 2019 our friend Alice gave us Pride Tape so we could proudly skate out together," said Stuart Ridley of Australia's Harbour Lights Inclusive Hockey Team. "That experience sparked the idea to co-found Sydney's Harbour Lights in 2021. Pride Tape helped us connect with the global pride hockey movement, and it remains a beautiful symbol of pride on ice."

Today, Pride Tape extends beyond hockey into sports including lacrosse, baseball, softball, and curling. Proceeds from every roll sold are reinvested into Pride games, tournaments, fundraisers, and community events worldwide.

As Pride Tape marks a decade of impact, its mission remains unchanged: to build a sporting culture rooted in respect, safety, and belonging -- so everyone can keep playing the game they love.

ABOUT PRIDE TAPE

Founded in 2016, Pride Tape is more than a product -- it is a global movement working to make sport safer and more inclusive for everyone.

SOURCE Pride Tape

For media inquiries, please contact: Jeff McLean, 780.934.8028, [email protected], PrideTape.com