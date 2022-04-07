A competition in Saudi Arabia rewards beautiful voices without instrumental accompaniment with prizes exceeding $3.2 million

The entertainment authority in Saudi Arabia has allocated the largest financial prize in the history of talent competitions of this kind in the world, especially competitions of a religious nature, with a value of $3.2 million.

The first-place winner with the most beautiful voice in reciting the Holy Quran receives $1.3 million, while the first-place winner in delivering the call to prayer receives $533,000. The remaining prize money is divided among six other contestants.

The competition combines good performance and the laws of melody, targeting the beauty of voice without the accompaniment of music. The competition is divided into two tracks, the first of which is reciting the Holy Quran with a variety of vocal patterns, and the second is the Islamic call to prayer (Adhan).

More than 40,000 contestants from 80 countries around the world participated in this rare competition, which is broadcast on official state TV during the month of Ramadan. After several qualifiers and stages, 36 candidates reached the finals. The finalists come from different countries, including Britain, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, Iran, Malaysia, Indonesia and Turkey. At this stage, the competition is limited to the finalists, who include 18 contestants in the recitation of the Holy Quran track and 18 contestants in the call to prayer track.

The finalists are currently competing in the qualifiers in the Scent of Speech (Otr Elkalam) TV show, during which their performance is evaluated by a panel of 12 international judges, who then announce the final winners and their prizes.

