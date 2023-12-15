TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held on May 19, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules found that Antonio Luciano contravened Mutal Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1.

The hearing panel's decision dated December 6, is available at:

Re Luciano, Antonio, 2023 CIRO 35

Specifically, the hearing panel confirmed that the respondent committed the following violations:

a) between June 2020 and December 2020, he cut and pasted client signatures from copies of account forms onto 8 new account forms previously signed by 4 clients, and submitted some of the account forms to the Member for processing;

b) between June 2020 and November 2020, he altered and used to process transactions, 2 account forms in respect of 2 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations; and

c) in December 2020, he obtained, possessed, and used to process transactions, 3 pre-signed account forms in respect of 2 clients.

The hearing panel imposed the following sanctions on the respondent:

a) a prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of, or in association with, any CIRO Member for a period of one year, commencing May 19, 2023; and

b) a fine in the amount of $25,000.

Antonio Luciano is also required to pay costs in the amount of $7,500.

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Richmond Hill, Ontario area.

