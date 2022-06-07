A CELEBRATION OF LIFE HONOURING DAVID N. TAVARES

Dignitaries celebrating the life and legacy of David N. Tavares Tweet this

David was a visionary and pioneering Canadian entrepreneur who immigrated to Canada from Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal in 1966. He made Canada his place to grow and applied his technical ingenuity, with a passion for developing technological solutions, to serve the world. He used the same passion he had for everything Canadian by creating a strong Canada-Azores-Portugal partnership to promote economic opportunity for his native Azores. David was a humble man and all about giving back. He founded his enterprises with the mission to grow and serve people, using technology as a means to improve peoples' daily lives on a global scale.

Founding several enterprises spanning the five decades of his career, David's most notable GlobeStar Systems Inc., the developer of the Connexall enterprise software platform used in hospitals around the world. Connexall has become the leading software in patient alarm management. David served communities and industries with a focus on customer service excellence, value driven products and services. The creation and development of Connexall would be his greatest achievement and the pride of making a marked difference in the technological evolution in healthcare. His belief that Connexall could help save lives would drive his passion and dedication to development with hospitals.

