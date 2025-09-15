A CANADIAN WELLNESS ICON UNVEILED; 'BASIN Glacial Waters' Marks its Debut on the Shores of Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, AB, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The highly anticipated reveal of 'BASIN Glacial Waters' has arrived. Marking its debut on the shores of iconic Lake Louise, the consciously designed, all-sensory thermal bathing destination – set to revolutionize wellness as a "Fairmont first" – is now officially open.

BASIN Glacial Waters debuts on the shores of Lake Louise; pool deck overlooking Lake Louise and Victoria Glacier. Photo Credit: Chris Amat / Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (CNW Group/Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise) BASIN Glacial Waters, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise; Vitality Pool. Photo Credit: Chris Amat / Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (CNW Group/Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise)

Honouring its natural glacial water source, BASIN Glacial Waters embodies the convergence of natural elements and contemporary wellness, interpreted through a luxury lens. Its foundation resting upon the ancient traditions of thermal bathing – a practice shared across cultures, of flowing through diverse water temperatures to stimulate and restore both body and mind – BASIN's unveiling in one of the world's most revered natural landscapes, sets the stage for an entirely redefined wellness experience.

A concept two decades in the making and realized by acclaimed AD100 Matteo Thun, BASIN Glacial Waters' minimalistic grandeur shines, seen as a striking yet seamless addition to its historical location, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise. Elegantly presented as if embedded into the natural environment, BASIN takes inspiration from the healing benefits of thermal waters and long-established wellness practices of Nordic sauna culture, reimagined from a modern wellness perspective.

Designed to allow for moments of solo reflection balanced with social wellness elements, BASIN presents a thoughtfully curated series of thermotherapy modalities, defined as self-guided journeys of renewal and vitality. Forcing an instant shift into a state of calm, guests make their way through a sensory passageway, leading to a bright, open interior complemented with high ceilings, clean lines, and warm wood tones. Dramatic arched windows allow for streams of natural light to flood into the space, creating a powerful connection to the breathtaking mountain vistas and seasonal elements that surround.

Water in all its forms - from crushed ice to steam mists – form the basis of the experience; this is an invite to immerse into a self-paced, non-prescriptive wellness flow between diverse temperatures and varying heat and humidity states of the traditional Finnish, Bio, and Aufguss saunas, and steam room cabins. For contrast bathing, a series of indoor-outdoor pools, including the impressive reflexology pool with uninterrupted glacier views, the Infinity Pool – spanning onto the expansive terrace, with dedicated space for open-air rest. For quiet relaxation and meditation, the 'Hot Stone' and 'Silent Salt Relax' rooms become intimate sanctuaries of stillness.

Guests can opt to follow one of five thoughtfully curated wellness experiences – named "Trails" – for a preferred wellness outcome. The 'Stillness Trail' is a gentle sequence to soothe the nervous system and set the body into the perfect state for a deep rest, the "Presence Trail" for grounding and awareness – to counteract jet lag and calm an anxious mind.

The outdoor Aufguss sauna - its roots in European sweat culture – will become the home of a signature BASIN experience: the 'Aufguss Ceremony'. Led by "Aufguss Meisters", the theatre of a sensory, aromatherapy-infused, steam journey - based on authentic Aufguss rituals - will come alive.

The 'Glacier Lounge' is an open restoration space, to rehydrate and restore indoors with a menu of simple, light, freshly prepared dishes. A selection of elixirs, tonics, nootropics and adaptogens are also on hand – and for a sense of occasion, a glass of Champagne perfectly sets the tone.

Speaking of BASIN's opening milestone, General Manager, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Tracy Lowe, says: "Introducing this incredibly impressive facility, as a world-class wellness destination in its own right, is a remarkable honour."

She continues: "BASIN Glacial Waters has been a passionate collaboration between our hotel team, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, and our owners, Oxford Properties. The vision has always been clear: to not only enhance the luxury appeal of the resort in a meaningful way, complementing how our hotel delivers diverse experiences centered on a personal approach to overall wellbeing, but to set an entirely new standard of luxury wellness. Today marks the birth of an incredible thermal bathing destination within one of Canada's most celebrated locations; to be bringing such a superior wellness experience to iconic Lake Louise is incredibly special."

Tyler MacDonald, Senior Vice President and Head of Hotels at Oxford Properties, shares that sentiment: "The unveiling of BASIN is a proud milestone for Oxford and reflects our shared belief with Fairmont that wellness is not just an amenity — it's central to how we connect guests with place and purpose. Aligned to our deep commitment to elevating the guest experience through bold, place-based investments, this next-generation facility perfectly reimagines the traditional bathhouse with a modern, alpine sensibility while embracing the natural and renowned beauty of Lake Louise. We're excited to see BASIN welcome its first guests and look forward to continuing to help shape the future of luxury travel in Canada by creating destinations that resonate deeply with their surroundings and leave a lasting impact."

Emma Darby, Global Vice President Spa & Wellness, Fairmont Raffles, adds: "There is simply no better locale for an indelible wellness experience than Canada's Lake Louise. BASIN Glacial Waters is unrivalled, and its world-renowned landscape was an intentional choice for the Group; we wanted impact, and I think we have succeeded in that.

Today, we celebrate the addition of BASIN into the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts' global wellness portfolio as a flagship. It signifies our commitment to elevating the meaning, and embodiment, of luxury hospitality today; how we evolve wellness to be not only rejuvenating, but also transformative. We truly believe this is the finest bathing destination in North America, and we could not be more proud to be unveiling BASIN to the world."

The opening of BASIN Glacial Waters signifies the completion of a transformative investment of C$130MM across the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise property, which is owned by Oxford Properties, the real estate arm of OMERS. This includes the renovation of guest rooms and suites, and a redesign of the hotel's 'Fairmont Spa'. Upon opening, BASIN Glacial Waters will initially be available exclusively to overnight hotel guests of Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.

BASIN is accessible daily and year-round, the indoor-outdoor nature of the thermotherapy experience shifting with Lake Louise's dramatic seasonal changes. The 'BASIN Signature Retreat' has been designed for guests seeking a wellness-inspired resort stay, featuring BASIN access, a 'Glacier Lounge' tasting, and guided wellness-in-nature experience. Further, guests can partake in the resort's diverse program of wellness-focused outdoor activities, such as small-group Forest Bathing, a Silent Meditation Walk to find presence within the alpine, or a natural cold plunge with guided breathwork in the glacial waters of Lake Louise itself.

About BASIN Glacial Waters

BASIN Glacial Waters offers an all-sensory thermal bathing experience for wellness seekers desiring a world-class journey of reflection, restoration, and vitality. Set in the dramatic landscapes of Lake Louise, it connects guests to the raw elements and natural rhythm of its grand surroundings. Consciously designed and bathed in minimalistic luxury, it provides a deeply intentional and fully immersive wellness journey.

TheBasin.com

About Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise

Surrounded by soaring mountain peaks, the majestic Victoria Glacier, and a glistening turquoise lake, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise offers 5-star luxury amid unparalleled natural beauty. Originally built as a base for outdoor enthusiasts and alpinists over 100 years ago. Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is a year-round resort offering an array of activities, from guided mountain tours, world-class skiing in the winter, to scenic hiking, canoeing and a variety of outdoor pursuits in the summer. Guests can unwind with an indulgent spa treatment or take part in thoughtfully designed wellness programming that nurtures both mind and body, before savoring seasonally inspired cuisine. Little ones are also taken care of with exclusive Kid's Adventure Camp activities. Each of the 539 rooms and suites are elegant and polished, yet understated and inviting. For an elevated stay, the exclusive Fairmont Gold floor provides lounge access, dedicated concierge service, private check-in, and more - delivering a personalized escape in one of the world's most breathtaking destinations.

About Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is renowned for the international luxury hospitality brand's unrivalled portfolio of more than 96 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. From grand hotels to urban retreats, since 1907 Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – renowned addresses such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, Fairmont Doha and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Fairmont hotels are the social epicenters of their cities—iconic gathering places where people, culture, and ideas converge. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

fairmont.com | all.com | group.accor.com

Media Gallery:

For press-ready images see here.

SOURCE Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise

For further information, please contact: Kymberley Hill, Director of Public Relations, [email protected]