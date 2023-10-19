A Brave New World of Arbitration

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - https://ijudicate.io/iJudicate Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its services and platform poised to transform the way arbitrators, counsel and parties manage and conduct arbitrations.

iJudicate's founders are experienced counsel with over 50 years of collective legal practice experience, including electronic evidence, procedure, and advocacy in all aspects of dispute resolution process.

Using a platform created by E Lex Ratio, iJudicate has developed new and innovative ways to streamline the arbitration process. It provides remote, in person and hybrid hearings options and offers participants comprehensive case management and in-hearing support. Importantly, iJudicate also incorporates specialized processes designed to optimize the handling and management of electronic evidence and electronic hearings.

iJudicate's focus is on providing arbitration-related services in a neutral capacity. Its experts are available to assist the parties in creating evidence disclosure protocols and rules. Arbitrators using iJudicate can also benefit from Heuristica's expert neutral advice on procedures and disputes related to electronic evidence.

Quote - Crystal O'Donnell – CEO of iJudicate Inc.

"We're extremely excited to bring iJudicate's comprehensive solutions for arbitration to market and anticipate its rapid deployment. iJudicate incorporates technology and defensible processes from the outset of an arbitration through to the arbitral decision."

About iJudicate

iJudicate Inc. is a privately held Canadian corporation based in Toronto and is focused on creating advancements in arbitration procedures and technology. iJudicate is pioneering arbitration solutions that transform the world of arbitration.

Website: https://ijudicate.io/

