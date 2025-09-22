A&W's Plant-Based Burger is the newest addition to the permanent menu

Give the new A&W Plant-Based Burger a try for your next plant-based burger craving.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - A&W Canada is excited to introduce a new plant-based burger across the country. Developed by A&W's innovation kitchen, the A&W Plant-Based Burger is the newest vegetarian offering available for Canadians.

A&W has become Canadian's go-to spot to satisfy the craving for a tasty vegetarian burger. This new addition reflects A&W's continued commitment to offering delicious vegetarian products for Canadians. The new A&W Plant-Based Burger's patty is topped with crisp lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise, served on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun

This new addition complements A&W's growing range of permanent vegetarian menu options, which includes the popular Masala Veggie Burger, Crispy Veggie Burger and Spicy Piri-Piri Potato Buddy Burger™

"All guests deserve a fantastic variety of delicious, innovative menu items. By taking the lead on our own plant-based recipe, we can ensure we are always delivering delicious, crave-worthy burgers that our guests expect from A&W," says Karan Suri, Senior Director of Innovation at A&W Canada. "We're excited for Canadians to enjoy the new A&W Plant-Based Burger alongside all their other favourites."

"At A&W, we are proud of bringing great-tasting, innovative recipes to our menu. We look forward to welcoming Canadians to try out our new A&W Plant-Based Burger, alongside our other vegetarian favourites. I'm already a fan!" noted Susan Senecal, CEO of A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

About A&W Canada

A&W is Canada's Original Burger Chain with over 1,070+ restaurants that are proudly Canadian-owned and operated. Home of The Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger™, hand-battered Onion Rings and A&W Root Beer™. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca .

