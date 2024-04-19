A&W's Game Day Deals Get Even Hotter for the Toronto Maple Leafs Playoff Run

Score a $5 Teen Burger® and Onion Rings deal on the A&W mobile app on every Maple Leafs playoff game day

TORONTO, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Toronto Maple Leafs are headed to the NHL Playoffs, which means A&W's Maple Leafs Game Day Deals are about to get even hotter. Starting Saturday, April 20th, A&W will offer a $5 Teen Burger® and Onion Rings deal during every Maple Leafs playoff game, at participating locations in Ontario. The offer is available only through the A&W mobile app.

To raise the stakes even more, if the Toronto Maple Leafs make it to the Finals, A&W will be giving away free Teen Burgers!

Source: A&W Canada (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

At the start of the current 2023-2024 NHL season, A&W Canada entered into a multi-year partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs, making the Canadian QSR the "Official Burger of the Toronto Maple Leafs".

"We're manifesting the boys winning the championship rings by pairing the Teen Burger deal with our onion rings" said Amanda Wang, Director of Marketing. "Go Leafs Go!"

Download the A&W app and create an account to get access to all the latest offers, like the Maple Leafs Game Day Deals. See app for details .

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. Home of Canada's Best-Tasting Burger, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Jacky Le, [email protected], 604-836-5008