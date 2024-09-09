A&W launches buy one, get one for $1 Whistle Dog Week

For one week only from September 9th-15th, Canadians will be able to buy one Whistle Dog and get another one for only $1!

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The more Whistle Dogs, the better! Starting September 9th, Canadians will be able to buy one Whistle Dog and get a second dog for only $1. This unbeatable deal will be available until September 15th at all A&W restaurants across Canada and on the mobile app.

The Deal:

Buy One Whistle Dog: Enjoy A&W's classic Whistle Dog, a delicious hot dog nested in a toasted bun, topped with relish, real cheddar cheese, and bacon.

Guests are invited to treat themselves to a tasty snack with A&W's BOGO Whistle Dog Week, offering great value and great taste.

"We're excited to offer this fantastic deal to our die-hard Whistle Dog fans, and loyal customers alike," said Tom Newitt, Vice President of Marketing at A&W Food Services of Canada Inc A&W Canada. "It's a great opportunity to enjoy our iconic Whistle Dog with this unbeatable deal."

Don't miss out on this limited-time offer. Visit your nearest A&W restaurant or order on the mobile app from September 9th to 15th, to take advantage of this delicious deal.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian-owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

