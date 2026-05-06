A&W FOOD SERVICES OF CANADA INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (TSX: AW) ("Food Services") held its annual general meeting ("AGM") of common shareholders on May 6, 2026. Each of the matters voted upon at the AGM are detailed in Food Services' Management Information Circular dated March 18, 2026, which can be found under Food Services' profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Each of the following candidates were appointed as directors for a term expiring at the close of the next annual general meeting of shareholders: Eric Berke, Andrew W. Dunn, Fern Glowinsky, Paul Hollands, Michael Hollend, Kevin Mahoney, Andrew Mindell, Darin Harris, and Susan Senecal.

The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person and by proxy at the AGM was 9,790,278 votes. The voting results in relation to the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Eric Berke 9,716,594 13,667 Andrew W. Dunn 9,715,108 15,153 Fern Glowinsky 9,718,889 11,372 Darin Harris 9,710,354 19,907 Paul Hollands 7,902,058 1,828,203 Michael Hollend 9,046,863 683,398 Kevin Mahoney 9,034,826 695,435 Andrew Mindell 9,713,496 16,765 Susan Senecal 9,720,767 9,494

The resolution with respect to the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Food Services' auditor was put before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting and was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

Food Services has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the AGM under its profile on www.sedarplus.com.

INVESTOR COMMUNICATIONS

For important updates and information regarding A&W, including the timing of future earnings calls, visit A&W's investor relations website at www.awinvestors.ca. A&W uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors.

ABOUT FOOD SERVICES

A&W is a publicly traded company and is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®. A&W's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "AW".

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For further information: Kelly Blankstein, Chief Financial Officer, 604-988-2141, Email: [email protected], www.awinvestors.ca