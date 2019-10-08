A&W Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - In conjunction with the release of its Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results, the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN) will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time, (4:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Susan Senecal, President & CEO and Don Leslie, CFO of A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. will review third quarter financial results and corporate developments. The financial results will be released by newswire on the morning of October 16, 2019.

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following toll free number approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

647-794-4605 or 1-888-254-3590 Tollfree

passcode 5226121#

Should you be unable to participate, an Instant Replay will be available until Wednesday, October 23, 2019 4:00 p.m. by dialing:

1-888-203-1112 or 647-436-0148

passcode 5226121#

We look forward to having you participate in our call.

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For further information: Don Leslie, Chief Financial Officer, A&W Food Services of Canada Inc., (604) 988-2141, e-mail:investorrelations@aw.ca, www.awincomefund.ca

Related Links

http://www.aw.ca/

