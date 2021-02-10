9369-5864 Québec Inc. Provides Update of Its Ownership of Common Shares of Nuran Wireless Inc.

SAINT-HONORÉ-DE-SHENLEY, QC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - 9369-5864 Québec Inc. ("9369-5864") announced today an update in respect of its ownership of common shares ("Common Shares") of Nuran Wireless Inc. ("Nuran"). As a result of a prior equity issuance by Nuran in which 9369-5864 did not participate (the "Company Issuance"), 9369-5864's ownership interest in Nuran was diluted below 10% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares. On February 8, 2021 and February 9, 2021, 9369-5864 sold 200,000 Common Shares through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange at an average price of $2,71 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $540,975.15. The Transaction was 9369-5864's first acquisition or disposition of securities of Nuran since the Company Issuance.

Immediately prior to the disposition of the Common Shares described above, 9369-5864 held 1,043,078 Common Shares of Nuran, representing approximately 6.77% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Nuran. As a result of the disposition, 9369-5864 now holds 843,078 Common Shares, which represents approximately 5.48% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Nuran.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, 9369-5864 may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of Nuran (collectively, "Securities") in the open market or otherwise, and it reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Nuran and other relevant factors.

9369-5864's registered office is 190 6e Rang N, Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec G0M 1V0.

A copy of the early warning report filed by 9369-5864 in connection with the disposition described above is available on SEDAR under Nuran's profile. This press release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation.

SOURCE 9369-5864 Québec Inc.

For further information: To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by 9369-5864, please contact: Richard Carrier, Secretary, 9369-5864 Québec Inc., 190 6e Rang N, Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec G0M 1V0, Telephone: (207) 431-1550