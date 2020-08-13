9369-5864 Québec Inc. Announces Sale of Common Shares of Nuran Wireless Inc.

SAINT-HONORÉ-DE-SHENLEY, QC, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - 9369-5864 Québec Inc. ("9369-5864") announces that it has sold 4,564,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Nuran Wireless Inc. ("Nuran"), representing approximately 2.64% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Nuran. The Common Shares were sold during the period of July 30, 2020 to August 6, 2020 through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTC Markets at an average price of $0.03418 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $156,033.

Immediately prior to the disposition of the Common Shares described above, 9369-5864 held 38,151,790 Common Shares of Nuran, representing approximately 22.06% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Nuran. As a result of the disposition, 9369-5864 now holds 33,587,790 Common Shares, which represents approximately 19,42% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Nuran.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, 9369-5864 may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of Nuran (collectively, "Securities") in the open market or otherwise, and it reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Nuran and other relevant factors.

9369-5864's registered office is 190 6e Rang N, Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec G0M 1V0.

A copy of the early warning report filed by 9369-5864 in connection with the disposition described above is available on SEDAR under Nuran's profile. This press release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation.

SOURCE 9369-5864 Québec Inc.

For further information: To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by 9369-5864, please contact: Richard Carrier, Secretary, 9369-5864 Québec Inc., 190 6e Rang N, Saint-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec G0M 1V0, Telephone: (207) 431-1550