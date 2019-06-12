86 Percent of Users Stop Using Food Delivery Apps Within the First Two Weeks, shows CleverTap's Latest Industry Benchmark Report

Analysis of 3+ billion events reveals challenges faced by marketers competing for a share of the $16.6 billion market¹

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- CleverTap , the full stack customer lifecycle, and marketing platform, today released its Industry Benchmarks for Food Delivery Apps report, revealing trends, challenges and best practices for marketers and app publishers in this highly-competitive market.

Based on the analysis of over three billion messages delivered across on-demand food delivery apps worldwide, the latest in CleverTap's benchmarks series provides insights into how marketers can optimize their app performance.

While mobile apps currently account for 6 out of every 10 digital restaurant orders, individual food delivery apps face significant challenges when it comes to engaging with and retaining new users:

Registration: Only 25 percent of users complete the signup process after the first app launch

Retention: Only 22 percent of new users remain active after the first week

Churn: A staggering 86 percent of new users will stop using an app within 2 weeks of the first launch

Uninstalls: 54 percent of new users will completely uninstall the app within the first month

"The food delivery marketspace is booming thanks to the convenience it offers in today's busy lifestyle. At the same time, however, the competition is getting more fierce. The food delivery app space has very low entry and exit barriers and hence churn and retention are constant challenges. The key to improve both, is to provide a differentiated experience at every stage of the user lifecycle," said Almitra Karnik, Global Head of Marketing at CleverTap. "Showing enough value to get a user to sign up is only the first challenge. You also need to incentivize users to use the app and perform repeat transactions 'in-the-moment.' With this report, marketers will know more about how their apps are measuring up to the competition and understand how they can rise above the competition."

The report provides data-backed actionable recommendations for confronting these challenges. In addition to best practices for driving engagement and winning customer loyalty, it offers tips on how to improve click-through rates (CTR's) using specific emojis.

The report can be downloaded from here: Food Tech Industry Report

About CleverTap

CleverTap is a customer lifecycle management platform that helps brands deliver delightful customer experiences at scale. Over 8,000 companies around the world, including Vodafone, Star, Sony, GO-JEK, Cleartrip, and BookMyShow trust CleverTap to deliver personalized experiences and improve the impact of omnichannel marketing across the entire customer lifecycle. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of San Francisco, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter .

1 Source: Allied Market Research

Ketan Pandit

Ketan@clevertap.com

SOURCE CleverTap

Related Links

https://clevertap.com

