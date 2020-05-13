84,000 households in Ontario eligible for The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group one-time payments. $8.4 Million to be Distributed

LINDSAY, ON, May 13, 2020 /CNW/ - As part of a COVID-19 Member (customer) Response Plan, The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group is sending $100 to each of 84,000 member households throughout Ontario in the next four weeks.

"We are proud to count more than 84,000 households in our membership at The Commonwell," says President & CEO Tim Shauf. "We want to honour their support of us with a special one-time payment of $100 that can be used to ease personal financial pressure or "Pay It Forward" by donating to others in need in their community."

"As a community insurer, we are stepping forward in a time of challenge that affects everyone," said Shauf. "Our "Pay it Forward" initiative stems from the fact that we have been able to carry on business as an essential service while others have not. It recognizes that while we can't fix all problems, each of us, through individual decisions and actions, can make a difference. This pandemic is a generational-impacting event that we will see effects from for years to come," says Shauf. "We are rooted in our communities and we believe this unprecedented time calls for unprecedented and innovative measures."

The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group has developed a multi-faceted COVID-19 Member Response Plan (www.thecommonwell.ca.). The organization has introduced several measures to create more flexibility for individual members who are experiencing financial hardship as well as actively facilitating policy changes for members whose circumstances have changed and wish to reduce their monthly premium.

"Today's announcement takes this a step further and applies to all members, regardless of their type of policy," says Shauf.

As part of its Member Response Plan, the company's community support program, C.A.R.E. (Create a Ripple Effect) has been refined to focus on the urgent needs of long-term care frontline workers and local food banks, and has provided more than 120,000 nutritious meals to these groups in addition to education support.

About The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group:

Established January 1, 2014, The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group (farm, home, commercial, seasonal property, auto and watercraft insurance) represents a merger of three mutual insurance companies built on 125 years of hands-on commitment to local communities in Ontario.

