7th Annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality Virtually Opens the Market

The UN Women's theme for International Women's Day 2021 is "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world", which celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available here .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (HD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Market Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected] . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:29 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET



Date: Friday, March 12, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Andy Radia, [email protected]