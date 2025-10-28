768114 N.B. Inc. and Brust Beverage Company Ltd. Announce Completion of Take-Over Bid

SAINT JOHN, NB, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - 768114 N.B. Inc. (the "Offeror") and Brust Beverage Company Ltd. ("Brust") jointly announce the completion, on October 27, 2025, of the Offeror's negotiated take-over bid (the "Offer") for 51% of Brust's common shares ("Shares").

In total, 8,925,321 Shares were deposited to the Offer, representing approximately 51.4% of Brust's issued and outstanding Shares on a fully-diluted basis. All Offer conditions were previously satisfied or waived. In accordance with the terms of the Offer and applicable securities laws, the Offeror has taken up and acquired an aggregate of 8,860,020 Shares that were tendered to the Offer (the "Take-Up Shares"), representing 51% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a fully-diluted basis.

The aggregate cash consideration payable for the Take-Up Shares is approximately CAD $1.1292 per Share, subject to earn-outs, adjustments and holdbacks, as more fully described in the Offeror's take-over bid circular. The Offeror will pay for the Take-Up Shares in accordance with the terms of the Offer and applicable securities laws by October 30, 2025.

Brust's Founders, Joshua Barr and Amar Gupta, commented: "We are excited to welcome the addition of the Clearstone team as we work toward continued growth for brüst through innovation and expanded distribution in North America and international markets. Clearstone's operational experience will be a tremendous asset as we enter our next chapter together."

President Dwight Fraser stated on behalf of the Offeror: "This acquisition ignites the next chapter of brüst's growth story, creating a platform to expand our reach, scale faster, and build a powerful platform for long-term success."

About Brust Beverage Company Ltd.

Brust is a Canadian company that produces ready to drink protein coffees, with its registered office at 415-220 Duncan Mill Road, Toronto, Ontario M3B 3J5.

About Clearstone Capital Inc.

The Offeror is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brust Equity Partners Inc., controlled by Clearstone Capital Inc. ("Clearstone"). Clearstone is a private equity firm and family office based in Atlantic Canada, which partners with entrepreneurs seeking a strategic investment partner to accelerate business growth or an opportunity to exit their business. Clearstone focuses on direct investments and collaboration with other investors to pursue high-potential opportunities across various industries.

For further information, please contact Brust Beverage Company Ltd.: Arlene Dore, 506-328-4631, [email protected]; Joshua Barr, 647-980-6249, [email protected]