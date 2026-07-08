72 OF THE WTA TOUR'S TOP 75 PLAYERS SET TO TAKE PART AT THE 2026 NATIONAL BANK OPEN IN TORONTO

2019 champion and Canadian Bianca Andreescu receives main-draw wild card

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Tennis Canada unveiled Wednesday the player entry list for the 2026 National Bank Open presented by Rogers (NBO) in Toronto, with less than a month remaining until the tournament begins. The list features 72 of the WTA Tour's Top 75 players. Canadian and 2019 NBO champion Bianca Andreescu has been awarded a main-draw wild card, joining seven-time Grand Slam champion and 2014 NBO runner-up Venus Williams.

"As one of the premier events on the WTA Tour, the National Bank Open presented by Rogers continues to attract the world's best players, and this year's field is no exception, highlighted by the presence of 12 Grand Slam champions," said Karl Hale, Tournament Director of the National Bank Open – Toronto. "With the second year of our expanded 12-day format, fans will have more opportunities than ever to enjoy elite tennis and experience everything the tournament has to offer in Toronto this August. We are excited to welcome the world's best players, fans, partners, and volunteers who help make this event so special.

"Beyond showcasing the sport at its highest level, the National Bank Open helps grow tennis across Canada, with net proceeds reinvested by Tennis Canada to create more opportunities for Canadians to play, compete, and thrive in the sport."

World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka is set to make her seventh appearance in Canada. She will be joined by fellow top-ranked players Elena Rybakina (No. 2), who captured her second Grand Slam title earlier this year at the Australian Open, and six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek (No. 3).

The field includes four former NBO champions, led by defending Toronto winner Jessica Pegula (No. 4), who captured back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024. Earlier this season, Pegula claimed her fourth WTA 1000 crown at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, defeating Elina Svitolina in the final. Svitolina (No. 8), the 2017 NBO champion, has enjoyed a resurgent 2026 campaign, capturing the Internazionali BNL d'Italia for her first WTA 1000 title in eight years.

Former champions Belinda Bencic (No. 11), who lifted the trophy in 2015, and Mississauga native Andreescu (No. 180), the 2019 winner who received the tournament's second wild card, complete the list of past NBO champions in this year's field. Six main-draw wild cards remain to be announced, including one reserved for the winner of the Road to the NBO competition.

"I'm so excited to be back in Toronto for this year's National Bank Open," said Bianca Andreescu. "Returning to these courts always brings back wonderful memories of 2019, which was one of the most unforgettable weeks of my career. Playing on home soil is a true privilege, and the atmosphere created by Canadian fans is truly unmatched. Their support means the world to me, and I can't wait to feel that energy again this summer."

Last year's champion Victoria Mboko announced her withdrawal from the event due to a knee injury sustained at the HSBC Championships in June.

Other notable players to watch include Laval's Leylah Annie Fernandez (No. 24), who will be making her eighth tournament appearance. She is joined by 2026 Roland-Garros champion Mirra Andreeva (No. 5), 2024 NBO runner-up Amanda Anisimova (No. 6), two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff (No. 7), and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka (No. 14), who finished as the NBO runner-up in 2025.

Among the rising stars are Linda Noskova (No. 12), Iva Jovic (No. 16), and Alexandra Eala (No. 32), all of whom are under 22 years old.

Click here for the complete entry list in Toronto. Montreal's list will be revealed on Thursday, July 9.

MEDIA NOTES

The entry list features 72 of the Top 75 players in the WTA Rankings.

Main-draw wild cards have been awarded to Bianca Andreescu and Venus Williams.

Six additional main-draw wild cards will be announced in due course, including one reserved for the Road to the NBO winner.

winner. The ATP entry list for Montreal will be released on Thursday, July 9.

The official draw ceremonies in Toronto and Montreal will take place on Friday, July 31. Toronto's WTA draw ceremony is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET and will be livestreamed on tournament channels. Montreal's ATP draw will be hosted at the National Bank head office at 11 a.m. ET and will be livestreamed on tournament channels.

This is the second year of the expanded 12-day format, which begins with a one-day qualifying round on Saturday, August 1.

Main-draw play begins on Sunday, August 2.

August 1-2 is 407 ETR Family Weekend in association with LEGO Canada, Montellier, Nintendo and Sobeys, featuring free admission with complimentary grounds passes.

The Top 32 seeds receive first-round byes and will begin play in round two on Tuesday, August 4, or Wednesday, August 5.

About the National Bank Open presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open presented by Rogers is a world-class tournament owned and operated by Tennis Canada. In 2026, the event enters a new era with an expanded 12-day format that features a 96-player main draw. As a WTA 1000 and ATP Tour Masters 1000 tournament, it will showcase the world's top tennis players in Montreal and Toronto from August 1 to August 13. The women's event, celebrating more than 130 years of history, will take place at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto. The men's event, celebrating more than 140 years of tradition, will be held at IGA Stadium in Montreal. The National Bank Open presented by Rogers is the third-oldest title in tennis, behind only Wimbledon and the US Open. For more information and tickets, visit www.nationalbankopen.com.

SOURCE Tennis Canada

Media Contacts: Tennis Canada Media Contact: [email protected]