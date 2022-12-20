70 M$ IN A NEW PROGRAM TO IMPROVE THE ONLINE PRESENCE OF QUEBEC'S SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED BUSINESSES

FCCQ, SADCs and CAEs join forces to drive the deployment of the Canadian Digital Adoption Program

GRANBY, QC, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec and the Réseau des SADC et CAE are proud to officially launch the Canadian Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) in Quebec, in the presence of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the regions of Quebec.

This program, over four years, will support the digital readiness of small and medium-sized businesses, to help them boost their online presence and adopt or upgrade their digital technologies. In Quebec, nearly 6,300 micro-grants of up to $2,400 are made available each year to eligible businesses, as well as a network of 260 e-commerce advisors to assist businesses in their development.

Quotes

"We need to help Canadian businesses stay competitive in a technology-driven business world. The Canadian Digital Adoption Program will give Quebec businesses the tools they need to sell their local products and services online, grow their business and hire workers. This program, delivered by our partners the Réseau des SADC et CAE and the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec, will will help enhance Quebec's regional economic development."

- The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the regions of Quebec

"Canadian small businesses are resilient and innovative, and our government will always support them in their growth. We know the transition to digital is critical in a post-pandemic environment and we that's why we created the Canada Digital Adoption Program – to help turn those bricks, into clicks. I'm pleased this innovative program is supporting Quebec businesses, as they scale up their services online and deliver on the excellence they're known for."

- The Honourable Mary Ng, of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

"The Canadian Digital Adoption Program is part of our vision to be a catalyst for change to create a more innovative, competitive and sustainable economy. The shift and digitalization of Quebec SMEs are a fundamental step, in particular for the economic development of the regions. The FCCQ is honoured to drive this project in collaboration with the Réseau des SADC et CAE in Quebec."

- Charles Milliard, President and CEO of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec

"The digital transformation is at the heart of the Réseau des SADC et CAE's priorities as it is essential to keep small businesses in rural areas competitive. We are very pleased to launch the Canadian Digital Adoption Program in collaboration with the FCCQ. I am convinced that the CDAP will have a positive impact on the economic development of Quebec's regions."

- Vallier Daigle, President of the Réseau des SADC et CAE

"Digitizing your business greatly improves sales and customer retention, which is why the Canadian Digital Adoption Program is such an essential help for small businesses like Librairie Le Repère. Small and medium-sized businesses need neutral advice and support to propel their digital shift."

- Virginia Houle, Co-Owner of Librairie Le Repère

About the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ)

Thanks to its vast network of 123 chambers of commerce and to 1,100 corporate members, the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) represents more than 45,000 businesses operating in all industries and regions of the Quebec economy. The FCCQ is the largest network of business leaders and companies in Quebec and is both a federation of chambers of commerce and a provincial chamber of commerce. Whether they are chambers or companies, all members of the FCCQ pursue the same goal to foster an innovative, competitive and sustainable business environment.

About the Réseau des SADC et CAE

Our network of 67 SADCs (Sociétés d'aide au développement des collectivités) and CAEs (Centres d'aide aux entreprises) has been working in community economic development for over 40 years. The Réseau des SADC et CAE is made up of over 1,000 professionals and volunteers who support and provide funding to more than 10,000 entrepreneurs and 1,000 local economic development projects every year. SADCs and CAEs offer entrepreneurs dedicated and personalized guidance and flexible financing products tailored to their needs. SADCs and CAEs receive financial support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

