6sense Revenue AI Paves the Path to the Future of Predictable Revenue Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- 6sense , with the widest application of AI at every stage of revenue creation, today announced 6sense Revenue AI™ and previewed product innovations that solidify its leadership position. The platform applies the power of AI across the entire buyers' journey, removing the guesswork that plagues revenue teams, providing a better customer experience, and producing high-quality pipeline that is ultimately more likely to convert to revenue.

Today's announcement at the company's The Future is Now event demonstrates its commitment to execute against its aggressive roadmap, as well as integrate newly acquired companies to accelerate customer value. With 6sense Revenue AI, B2B revenue teams are able to better capture anonymous buying signals, target the right accounts at precisely the right time, and boost revenue performance with recommendations for the channels and messages most likely to convert. 6sense customers report a 100% increase in average deal size, 20% better conversions and 30% faster deal cycles, and 120% improvement in revenue effectiveness.

"Every business wants to generate revenue with greater predictability. But every day, their people work in silos and make numerous guesses about which accounts to prioritize, what to send them, or whether they have quality data to orchestrate a winning campaign," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "6sense Revenue AI is the only platform to put the power of AI into the hands of every member of the revenue team to make insight-driven decisions, prioritize time and resources with greater accuracy, and realize better outcomes. Our customers report unbelievable success."

With three acquisitions within six months, more than 50 new product features released in 2021, and recognition from customers and industry analysts for unparalleled product innovation, 6sense has demonstrated its ability to execute against a bold vision for the future of predictable revenue growth.

Applying the Power of AI, Everywhere

The Future of B2B Email Marketing is Here

6sense, along with recently acquired Saleswhale, announced its AI-driven email marketing platform beta program for customers to create demand and new opportunities. This brings AI to help with hyper-personalization at scale, creating relevant 1:1 emails and email responses using all insights including technographic, intent, and engagement data.

"There is massive potential to apply the power of AI across every stage of the funnel to accelerate conversion and velocity," said Viral Bajaria, CTO and Co-Founder of 6sense. "We are reimagining email, focused on different outcomes: to start a conversation, instantly provide relevant information and connect with humans when needed. We want to help marketers realize the dream of no spam. By applying business-focused insights into the buying team, AI can draft a hyper-relevant email that goes miles beyond current personalization to actually deliver value to the prospect and initiate a conversation."

6sense Pipeline Intelligence Takes Aim with Precision

New 6sense Pipeline Intelligence capabilities are the first and only AI-driven solution for B2B marketers to plan, track and forecast pipeline with accuracy. 6sense Pipeline Intelligence predicts how much and what quality pipeline is needed to hit revenue targets, tracks segment and campaign performance in real-time, and makes AI-based recommendations to pivot as necessary to meet or exceed forecast goals.

Better Insights Where the Revenue Team Works

Deeper Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and HubSpot CRM Integrations

6sense has enhanced CRM integrations for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and HubSpot CRM to align revenue teams around a comprehensive, actionable data set within the 6sense Sales Intelligence Dashboard or right inside HubSpot CRM or Microsoft Dynamics 365. Bringing the most advanced insights and actions to where marketers and sellers work:

Marketers can leverage 6sense-enriched lead, contact, and account data to segment and analyze audiences while working natively within these CRMs

Sellers can access 6sense insights, alerts, and dashboards directly from within HubSpot CRM or Microsoft Dynamics 365, enabling sellers to proactively prospect and personalize outreach

Revenue operations teams can better create a unified source of truth across 6sense and their CRM with data, audience, and AI-driven orchestrations

Additional Product Improvements

Market-leading technographic and contact data from Slintel, a 6sense company, has been added to 6sense Revenue AI to give sellers even greater access to the most up-to-date insights on an account's tech stack within the Sales Intelligence experience. With enhanced visibility into the target buying group, their intent signals, and the technologies they use, sellers know when and how to best engage prospects, resulting in high-quality pipeline and a customer-first experience.

6sense Qualified Accounts (6QAs) are now completely customizable, giving customers the choice of using only AI-driven recommendations for qualified accounts or custom tailoring buying stages and weighted activities based on criteria that best fit an organization's specific needs. The defined metric qualifies accounts based on their likelihood of being in-market to buy as indicated by their behaviors and their propensity to buy based on fit.

6sense Orchestration subscribers can now sync contact information from emails and calendars and add them directly to their CRM to better understand individuals within the buying group and engage accounts more effectively.

