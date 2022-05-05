6sense Announces Integration With Outreach For AI Revenue Engagement

Actionable revenue intelligence for creating relevant and personalized engagements

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, and Outreach, the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth, announced an advanced integration that ends one-size-fits-all buying experiences and empowers revenue teams to turn buyer insights into revenue.

For mutual customers of 6sense and Outreach, AI-driven data insights from 6sense including buyer intent, firmographic and technographic data, can be surfaced directly in the Outreach platform along with buying stage predictions and recommendations for account engagement. These deep account insights reveal critical buying journey signals that allow sellers to remove guesswork when prioritizing accounts to deliver the right message at the right time and create superior buying experiences.

"When sellers have data and insights, they make smarter decisions. And when they know that a prospect is in-market, researching their company or competitors, and what their tech stack looks like, they can deliver a relevant message at just the right time to create or advance opportunities," said Mark Ebert, 6sense SVP, Sales. "We're excited to put rich insights sellers need right at their fingertips. This unique integration will help sales teams uncover more opportunities, accelerate deal cycles and optimize revenue efficiency."

6sense is the first integration available natively within the Outreach UI to deliver all known and anonymous account activities in a single platform. With these enhanced insights from 6sense within the Outreach UI, revenue teams can avoid toggling between systems and boost efficiency with everything sellers need available where they already work. Together, 6sense and Outreach now allow users to aggregate insights and data between tools and across the buying journey to deploy 6sense AI to more easily and effectively engage in-market accounts with personalized, timely engagement to accelerate conversion and predictably drive more revenue.

"6sense has done a fantastic job of leveraging Outreach's latest platform extensibility capabilities to provide mutual customers with its game-changing insights, predictions, recommendations and dashboards directly within our sales execution platform," said Melton Littlepage, chief marketing officer at Outreach. "Embedding 6sense' buyer insights seamlessly into sales reps' workflows in Outreach allows sellers to maximize their efficiency, improve deal execution and close deals faster."

"For a business of our size, we are focused on improving our sales reps' efficiency and capability at scale. This new integration allows all of our reps to use the power of 6sense AI to see buyer intent insights and easily personalize all of their engagement through Outreach," said Anabel Customer, Manager, Demand Generation at Windstream.

