69% of Indian Students in Canada Are Anxious About India-Canada Tensions

Findings of a Survey of Indian Students at 20+ Canadian Colleges

LooneyTooney.ca released the results of its survey of 100+ Indian students across Canada from 20+ colleges and universities. LooneyTooney.ca wanted to ascertain how the current India-Canada spat is impacting the well-being of Indian students.

"Indian students in Canada are a vital bridge for people-to-people contact between the two countries. The students are worried about the short-term implications of the friction on their career and personal plans" says Ashish Bhatia, Founder of LooneyTooney.ca . "Their well-being should be a paramount concern for various stakeholders who should take actions to mitigate the negative impact of current tensions."

To access full survey findings or download the pdf report click: Survey of Indian Students in Canada

The key findings of the survey are:

69% of students reported being somewhat or extremely anxious.

Many students are concerned about their physical safety - 32% feel less safe than before. Parents are even more worried - 77% of students report that their parents back in India are either paranoid or worried.

50% of students said that they are less likely to recommend Canada as a study destination. This may impact the enrollment of Indian students next semester.

The biggest concern (over 50%) is that travel and career plans have become uncertain - will the Canadian government reciprocate by stopping visa processing or will there be delays in processing work permits?

The positive highlight is that over 80% have no intention of changing their long-term plans to stay in Canada . They believe that the current tension is temporary and will not have a long-term effect.

Stakeholders can use the results to fine-tune their responses to support students:

Colleges should offer their Indian students support services like mental health helplines and immigration process guidance. Words of support by senior administration will also help.

The Canadian government could consider officially stating that visas and permits for students will not be impacted and policy changes are not expected.

Ordinary citizens could proactively talk to the students they know. A little show of kindness can go a long way.

About LooneyTooney.ca: Our tech platform aims to offer every service that an immigrant needs to arrive, settle down, and thrive in Canada. Currently, we offer initial accommodation and, visa and immigration assistance, to Newcomers.

