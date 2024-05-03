62 new social and affordable housing units to be built rapidly in Sainte-Julie

SAINTE-JULIE, QC, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; and Suzanne Roy, Quebec Minister of Families and Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region and Member of the National Assembly for Verchères, are proud to announce that a new 62-unit housing project will be built rapidly in Sainte-Julie. The project was selected in the second call for projects of the Société d'habitation du Québec's Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ).

Project details:

City: Sainte-Julie

Name of project: Villa de l'Amitié

Project developer: Villa l'Amitié, a non-profit organization

Number of housing units: 62

Benefitting population: Independent seniors

These projects were made possible through the Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), to which the Government of Canada has contributed $900 million. The Government of Quebec added another $900 million in the November 2023 economic update. The municipality is also a financial partner in this project. Its minimum contribution is assessed at 40% of the SHQ's base grant.

In response to the housing crisis, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced on February 16 the rapid construction of 2,574 new housing units throughout the province as part of 47 selected projects, including those announced today. To ensure these projects launch quickly, their developers must sign an agreement with a contractor within 12 months of being selected to remain eligible for government funding.

Quotes:

"Only a few months after signing a historic agreement with the Government of Canada, we're already announcing the construction of additional housing under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This good news for the Montérégie region shows our firm commitment to building more affordable housing across Quebec. Every Quebecer deserves a home that meets their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"Every citizen of Quebec deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to join in the creation of 62 new affordable housing units in Sainte-Julie for the most vulnerable residents through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Members of our community know they can count on our government to step up and tackle the housing crisis in our region. Today's announcement is the result of successful collaborative work. I applaud the federal and provincial governments and the City of Sainte-Julie, which have implemented the required financial levers, our local partners and, of course, Villa de l'Amitié, which believes that affordable, social housing can contribute to a better quality of life in our community."

Suzanne Roy, Quebec Minister of Families, Minister Responsible for the Montérégie region and Member of the National Assembly for Verchères

"The City of Sainte-Julie is excited to be the venue for the Villa de l'Amitié affordable housing project. The project will meet an urgent need for affordable and social housing in Sainte-Julie. It represents hope for a future where everyone can find a home that they can afford. I would like to thank the Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada and Villa de l'Amitié for their tremendous collaboration, which will make this project a success for the community of Sainte-Julie."

Mario Lemay, Mayor of Sainte-Julie

"The addition of new non-profit housing units here will allow us to increase density and add affordable housing for independent seniors near services and public transit. We'd like to thank the municipality and local elected officials for their support and enthusiasm for our project."

Martin Bécotte, President, Villa de l'Amitié

Highlights:

Some of the households that move into these units could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the municipality where the project is located (10%).





To keep the other units affordable, a maintenance period for this assistance will be required. This period could last up to 35 years. Assistance rates will vary based on the term of the commitment. Rents may be indexed each year based on percentages set by the Tribunal administratif du logement.





The Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) aims to engage all partners who can develop affordable housing projects. Co-operatives, non-profits, housing bureaus and private-sector businesses can submit projects under the Program. The PHAQ also aims to accelerate residential construction, which is why its standards stipulate that projects must be started within 12 months of being selected.





The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4-billion Government of Canada initiative launched in March 2023 that includes $900 million for Quebec . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country.





Government of initiative launched in that includes for . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country. The Government of Quebec , as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of $900 million to accelerate housing construction.





, as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of to accelerate housing construction. The HAF encourages local governments to implement sustainable initiatives that lower barriers to increasing housing supply and approving development projects. Its long-term goal is to make housing more affordable for people in Canada .





. On December 11, 2023 , the Government of Quebec announced the first wave of 14 projects from the second PHAQ call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units in total.





, the Government of announced the first wave of 14 projects from the second PHAQ call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units in total. The Government of Quebec is firmly committed to continuing its work to accelerate the construction of residential units in the province through the Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions. Furthermore, the government will set up an interdepartmental project acceleration group in collaboration with Quebec municipal authorities, and it will also adopt new government directions on land use planning, including metrics for residential construction that municipalities will be required to use as a basis for setting targets. New legislative amendments (currently in development and subject to adoption by the National Assembly) will also be tabled to improve urban densification and streamline multi-unit construction approval, thus reducing the associated delays.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens through its expertise and services. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

