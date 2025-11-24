600 Free Shake Shack Canada Burgers Up For Grabs as Streets of Toronto Celebrates 600K Followers

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Streets of Toronto, one of the city's leading lifestyle and culture platforms, has officially hit a major milestone: 600,000 followers on Instagram. To mark the moment, Streets of Toronto is teaming up with Shake Shack for an unforgettable celebration: 600 free ShackBurgers across two locations.

Shake Shack has quickly become a Toronto favourite since arriving in the city. With its commitment to sourcing Canadian ingredients and delivering uplifting experiences, Shake Shack made for the perfect partner for this milestone celebration.

Streets of Toronto director Kaitlin Narciso says the community's energy is what drives the platform forward.

"Toronto consistently shows up with pride, passion and grit every single day. From loyal sports fans to talented creatives, entrepreneurs, students and everyone in between, this city is what it is because of the energy the people of Toronto put out. We're so proud to call this city our home and showcase all the amazing dimensions of it. This moment is about giving back and saying thank you to our community--as loudly as we can," said Narciso.

Streets of Toronto has made a tradition of celebrating key milestones with their community. After the platform reached 500K followers, it partnered with Craig's for a Cookies & Milk giveaway that drew massive crowds. But, as Narciso notes, this year feels especially meaningful.

"This milestone hits differently. It's been an incredible year--from the Jays' electric playoff run to our famously fun raccoon-lager charity initiative for Daily Bread, we have a lot to give thanks for. Toronto always shows up for its city, and we want to show up right back."

Giving Back

In addition to the 600 ShackBurger giveaway, Streets of Toronto will make a donation to the Daily Bread Food Bank.

As Narciso puts it: "We know not everyone can line up for a burger--but everyone deserves to feel supported. This city lifts us up every day, and giving back is a non-negotiable part of how we celebrate."

Torontonians are invited to bundle up, bring a line-up buddy and grab a free shack-sized taste of appreciation.

Event Details

What: 600 free single ShackBurgers

When: November 26, 2025 starting at 10:30 a.m.

Where:

Shake Shack Yonge & Eglinton – 300 burgers

Shake Shack Yonge & Dundas – 300 burgers

Cost: Free -- no purchase necessary

Limit: One per person, while supplies last

How to Qualify: Follow @streetsoftoronto and @shakeshackca on Instagram and show up in person.

Streets of Toronto looks forward to celebrating this milestone with the community that made it possible.

About Streets of Toronto

Streets of Toronto is a passionate independent media company that acts as T.O.'s ultimate city guide through daily original stories about its neighbourhoods. Powered by the team at Post City/Streets, Streets of Toronto's collective reaches a community of over 1.2 million across their digital and social platforms.

About Shake Shack Canada

Formed in 2023, Shake Shack Canada is a partnership between Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. Both Toronto-based private investment companies, Osmington and Harlo Entertainment prioritize innovation, value creation, and delivering exceptional experiences. Serving up the same Shake Shack experience known around the world, Shake Shack Canada's ambitious vision includes opening at least 35 locations across the country, with locations now open at Yonge & Dundas, Union Station, and Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Kitchen Hub Castlefield, Square One Shopping Centre, Yonge & Eglinton and Vaughan Mills.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 640 locations system-wide, including over 400 in 34 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 225 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

SOURCE Streets of Toronto

Media contact: Kaitlin Narciso, Streets of Toronto Director of Social Media, [email protected]