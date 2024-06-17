60 new social and affordable housing units will be built, quickly, in Sept-Îles

Sept-Îles, QC, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government Quebec and the Government of Canada are proud to announce that 60 social and affordable housing units will be built, quickly, in Sept-Îles, as part of the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ). The Société du Plan Nord (SPN) will also contribute to the project.

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Quebec Minister of Employment and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and Member of the National Assembly for Duplessis made the announcement today on her own behalf and that of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, in the presence of Denis Miousse, Mayor of Sept-Îles, and Guy Berthe, President of the Corporation de développement de logements (CODELO) de Sept-Îles.

Municipality: Sept-Îles

Project developer: CODELO

Number of housing units: 60

Targeted population: Families, single individuals, people with a physical disability and people living with a mental health issue

This project is made possible through the Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), to which the Government of Canada has contributed $900 million. The Government of Quebec added $900 million to that amount in the November 2023 economic update. The City of Sept-Îles is also a financial partner in the project, as it must provide a contribution equivalent to at least 40% of the base contribution from the SHQ.

To ensure these projects launch quickly, the developers must sign an agreement with a contractor within 12 months of being selected to remain eligible for government funding.

Quotes:

"Only a few months after signing a historic agreement with the Government of Canada, we're already announcing the construction of additional housing under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This good news for the Côte-Nord region shows our firm commitment to building more affordable housing quickly across Quebec. Every Quebecer deserves a home that meets their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to be part of the construction of 60 new affordable units in the city of Sept-Îles through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund. The Government of Canada is firmly committed to building more housing, faster, and to making sure no one is left behind."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I am very pleased to announce that 60 new affordable housing units will be built quickly thanks to our government. The achievement of this important project is in large part due to the dedication of the City, the organisation, Développement économique Sept-Îles, as well as the community. In addition to meeting very real needs, this is a way to make our region more attractive, by increasing the supply of available homes. Every effort made on both sides has enabled us to be here today for a groundbreaking ceremony."

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Quebec Minister of Employment, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and MNA for Duplessis

"I'm proud to acknowledge the Société du Plan Nord's contribution to this very important housing project. The addition of these units in Sept-Îles will help increase the housing supply, which will also support the economic development of the Côte-Nord region."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests

"I applaud the governments of Quebec and Canada's financial contribution to the project. Given the significant housing challenges we face in Sept-Îles, these new units will help increase and diversify the housing supply and meet the need for affordable and quality units of the residents of Sept-Îles."

Denis Miousse, Mayor of Sept-Îles

"Three months after submitting the funding applications, we are very happy to be able to meet the needs of our fellow citizens thanks to today's announcement by the SHQ, the SPN and the City. This is undoubtedly a provincial record for financial allocations, thanks to the programs put in place by our governments and the efficiency of our Crown corporations' work teams."

Guy Berthe, President of the Corporation de développement de logements de Sept-Îles

Highlights:

Some of the households that move into these units could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Sept-Îles (10%).

To keep the other units affordable, a maintenance period for this assistance will be required. The length of time this assistance is maintained could be up to 35 years. Assistance rates will vary based on the term of the commitment. Rents may be indexed each year based on percentages set by the Tribunal administratif du logement.

The Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) aims to engage all partners who can develop affordable housing projects. Co-operatives, non-profits, housing bureaus and private-sector businesses can submit projects under the Program. The PHAQ also aims to accelerate residential construction, which is why its standards stipulate that projects must be started within 12 months of being selected. This period may be extended to 18 months in certain circumstances.

The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4-billion Government of Canada initiative launched in March 2023 that includes $900 million for Quebec . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country.

Government of initiative launched in that includes for . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country. The Government of Quebec , as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of $900 million to accelerate housing construction.

, as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of to accelerate housing construction. The HAF encourages local governments to implement sustainable initiatives that lower barriers to increasing housing supply and approving development projects. Its long-term goal is to generate more housing in Canada .

. The Government of Quebec is firmly committed to continuing its work to accelerate the construction of residential units in the province through the Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions. Furthermore, the government will set up an interdepartmental project acceleration group in collaboration with Quebec municipal authorities, and it will also adopt new government directions on land use planning, including metrics for residential construction that municipalities will be required to use as a basis for setting targets. The government also intends to propose legislative amendments (which are being drafted and are subject to adoption by the National Assembly) aimed at improving urban densification, streamlining multi-unit construction approval and thus reducing the associated delays.

