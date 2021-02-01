5th Annual Beavertails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival Presents a New Virtual Challenge Called Shiver 'n Giver

This virtual activity challenges registered participants to skate, ski, snowshoe, walk or run, from any location in the world, for a cumulative distance of 21k to be completed over the duration of Winterlude '21. Participants can invite friends and family members from around the world to join them in this virtual winter activity.

Since its very beginning, the festival has been fortunate to host 100,000 spectators, 400 teams comprised of 5,000 athletes and representing countries from around the world including China, England, India, Iran, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, the United States and Canada. This new virtual challenge is yet another opportunity for people around the world to come together to enjoy some winter fun during an iconic Canadian tradition...Winterlude! Past participants and followers from around the globe are invited to register, complete the 21k at their own pace to reach the virtual finish line, and receive a medal to commemorate their achievement.

Registrations can also be purchased as gifts for friends, family members, co-workers, or that friendly neighbour down the street who shovels your driveway. A great gift for anyone who enjoys winter activities or could use some encouragement to get outside and enjoy some fresh air!

Our partners over at ODBF.CA will also be hosting the 5th annual ODBF Shiver 'n Giver Fundraising Drive to raise money for local charities. For further details on the ODBF Shiver 'n Giver Fundraising Drive please visit ODBF.CA.

