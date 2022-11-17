51' TALL CHRISTMAS TREE DESIGNED BY PARFUMS CHRISTIAN DIOR LIGHTS UP AND OFFICIALLY OPENS THE 2022 DISTILLERY WINTER VILLAGE

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Tonight Mayor John Tory was joined by Santa himself as they counted down from 10 to ceremonially light the 51-foot tall White Spruce Christmas Tree, designed by Parfums Christian Dior, and declared the 2022 Distillery Winter Village officially open.

The majestic Christmas tree serves as The Distillery Winter Village centrepiece located in Trinity Square, and is decorated with 70,000 twinkling lights, 1,700 shiny and matte gold balls, 400 custom midnight blue ornaments, and features 1,000 custom Dior star charms.

On November 17, The 2022 Distillery Winter Village official launched with the lighting of the majestic 51’ (`15.5m) tall Christmas Tree in Trinity Square, collaboratively designed by Parfums Christian Dior. The tree is decorated with 70,000 twinkling lights, 1,700 shiny and matte gold balls, 400 custom midnight blue ornaments, and features 1,000 custom Dior star charms. The Distillery Winter Village at The Distillery Historic District runs until December 31, and is widely regarded as Canada’s premier holiday market, drawing visitors from around the world. For tickets and to plan your event, visit www.thedistillerywintervillage.com (CNW Group/The Distillery Historic District)

"The Distillery Historic District wants to thank the dedicated team at Parfums Christian Dior for making magic happen," said Rik Ocvirk, Vice President, The Distillery Restaurants Corp. and Director, Experiences and Events, The Distillery Historic District. "If there's one photo everyone will be taking when they visit The Distillery Winter Village, it will be a photo of this shimmering masterpiece."

The Distillery Winter Village runs now until December 31, and is widely regarded as Canada's premier holiday market, drawing visitors from around the world.

Tickets are only required on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after 4:00 pm, and December 27-31 after 4:00 pm. Tickets are $11 plus HST each. Kids nine and under are free of charge. To purchase tickets and to plan your trip, visit www.TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com .

Outdoor shopping and food cabins are closed on Mondays and December 24-26; however, The Distillery Historic District shops, restaurants, and cafes are open everyday at 10:00 am, yet closed on Christmas Day.

This year, all outdoor vendor cabins and bars are cashless.

Be sure to follow The Distillery District on social media for live updates:

@distilleryTO, #DistilleryWinterVillage.

A Guide to Everything You Need to Know About The 2022 Distillery Winter Village

Event Hours

The Distillery Winter Village outdoor shopping cabins and food vendors will open at noon, Tuesdays to Sundays. They will be closed on Mondays.

Thursday, November 17 - Tree Lighting Ceremony

November 18 - December 23:

Mondays: (Free Entry)

Distillery restaurants, cafés and retailers are open 10:00 am to 7:00 pm .

Winter Village outdoor shopping cabins and food vendors closed.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: (Free Entry)

Distillery District is open 10:00 am - 9:00 pm .

Winter Village is open Noon - 9:00 pm

Fridays and Saturdays:

Distillery District is open 10:00 am - 10:00 pm .

Winter Village is open Noon - 10:00 pm .

Distillery District is open . Winter Village is open . 10:00 am - 4:00 pm (Free Entry)

4:00 pm - 10:00 pm (Tickets Required - buy here )

Sundays:

Distillery District is open 10:00 am - 9:00 pm .

Winter Village is open Noon - 9:00 pm .

10:00 am - 4:00 pm (Free Entry) 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm (Tickets Required - buy here )

December 24 - Christmas Eve

Distillery restaurants, cafés and retailers open starting at 10 am.

Winter Village outdoor shopping cabins and food vendors closed.

December 25 - Christmas Day - CLOSED

December 26 - Boxing Day

Distillery restaurants, cafés and retailers open starting at 10 am.

Winter Village outdoor shopping cabins and food vendors closed.

December 27 - 29:

Distillery restaurants, cafés and retailers open 10:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Winter Village is open Noon - 9:00 pm

10:00 am - 4:00 pm (Free Entry)

4:00 pm - 9:00 pm (Tickets Required - buy here )

December 30:

Distillery restaurants, cafés and retailers open 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Winter Village is open Noon - 10:00 pm

10:00 am - 4:00 pm (Free Entry)

4:00 pm - 10:00 pm (Tickets Required - buy here )

December 31, New Year's Eve:

Distillery restaurants, cafés and retailers open starting at 10 am.

Winter Village is open Noon - midnight

10:00 am - 4:00 pm (Free Entry)

4:00 pm - Midnight (Tickets Required - buy here )

Ticketing

Tickets are only required on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after 4:00 pm, and December 27-31 after 4:00 pm. To purchase tickets, go to: www.TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com

Tickets are $11 + HST each. Kids nine and under are free of charge.

Getting There / Parking

With ongoing construction in the area, parking is extremely limited. Visitors are strongly encouraged to take public transit ( TTC or GO Transit ), a rideshare service, or Bike Share Toronto .

Shopping

Holiday shoppers can find the perfect gift for everyone on their list: stylish fashions for men, women and kids, home decor, artisanal accessories and jewelry, gourmet food gifts, one-of-a-kind art, relaxing self-care products and services, and more.

In addition to the year round 65+ local merchants, restaurants and cafés, expect to find seasonal vendor cabins offering uniquely curated seasonal items and gifts.

Food and Dining

The Distillery Historic District has always been a dining destination for foodies and The Distillery Winter Village will not disappoint. In addition to our year-round restaurants and heated patios, this year we have 20 exciting food cabins offering a wide variety of flavours and experiences including: Venezuela Pies, Authentic Mexican Churros, Hot Sauces, Columbian Paisa-Style Empanadas, Atlantic Lobster, Ukrainian Pierogies, Pretzels, Swiss Raclette, Polpette (stuffed meatballs), Grilled Cheese, Frites, Crepes, Fine Teas, Cookies, Doughnuts and Pastel de Nata. Plus, a food truck offering Japanese-Style Karaage Chicken, Reuben and Pulled Pork Sandwiches.

Plus, discover the seven bars throughout The Distillery Winter Village, including: the Naughty or Nice Bar, Cluny Tunnel of Lights, Archeo Bar, Thirsty Elf Bar, Madrina Bar, Fuego Bar and The Angel's Share (a Whisky tasting experience).

Alcoholic beverages must be consumed within the restaurants and heated, licensed patios.

Other Attractions, Happenings and Photo Opportunities

Holiday Photo Opportunities - The Distillery Winter Village is a dream come true for those looking to add some holiday magic to their IG grid. In addition to the sparkling 51-foot tall white spruce Christmas tree designed by Parfums Christian Dior in Trinity Square, the canopy lights, the holiday decor, and the photo walls, there are so many opportunities to capture memorable holiday moments, including:

The 7' tall snow people

11' tall LED stars

Santa's sleigh

The iconic Big Heart lit up for the holiday season

(NEW THIS YEAR): The Great Gingerbread Person Hunt - Search for the 12 hidden gingerbread people around The Distillery Winter Village. When you find the one with the Santa hat, take a selfie and share it on Instagram, tagging @distilleryTO for a chance to win a $100 gift card to The Distillery Restaurants Corp. There will be 10 draws per week.

(NEW THIS YEAR): Christmas Carol Sing-a-long - Look out for the Candy Cane Carolers leading sing-a-longs of your favourite holiday songs, everyday in front of the projection wall on the Spirit of York building on Trinity Street. Sing-a-longs are taking place Tuesday - Sunday 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM, and additional times Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM. On until December 23.

(NEW THIS YEAR): Wishing Stars - What's your wish this holiday season? Buy a star from our Wish Cabin (at the east end of Tank House Lane), write down your wish, and hang your star on the Wish trees. Each star is $10 and $3 from each star will benefit Distillery's charitable partners.

Take a selfie with Santa - Instead of lining up to tell Santa what's on your wishlist, expect to find him and his team of Elves roaming the cobblestone streets.

Thank you to our Sponsors

In addition to our sponsor Parfums Christian Dior, we are pleased to have Amazon Music returning for a second year. Amazon Music will provide the official soundtrack to The Distillery Winter Village which can be found here and enjoyed anytime, anywhere.

A special thank you to Google Canada who surprised the 22 seasonal merchants of The Distillery Winter Village with an early holiday gift: $10,000 each, toward their booth rental and operating costs over the six weeks of the holiday market.

Our Charitable Partners

This year, we've partnered with the Salvation Army, Second Harvest and Stella's Place – three charities focused on helping Canadians who might be struggling more so than ever this year.

When you see the Salvation Army red kettles, please donate what you can.

When you purchase a ticket, you can opt to make a donation.

A portion of our Wish Star proceeds will benefit these charities as well.

Photo ops around the site will have tip tap donation points.

About The Distillery Historic District

The Distillery Historic District opened in 2003 and is today widely regarded as Canada's premier arts, culture and entertainment destination. It's a national historic site, originally founded in 1832, brimming with creativity and creative people, that can inspire dreams and help them come true. The 13-acre walking district is a dramatic fusion of old and new. An inspired blend of the largest collection of Victorian Industrial architecture in North America and stunning 21st century design and creativity. The result is an internationally acclaimed village of one-of-a-kind stores, shops, galleries, studios, restaurants, cafes, theatres and more, which was named one of The Coolest Shopping Districts Around the World by The Guardian. Visit www.thedistillerydistrict.com for more information.

Follow The Distillery Historic District on social media for live updates:

@distilleryTO, #DistilleryWinterVillage.

SOURCE The Distillery Historic District

For further information: interview requests, contact: Laurie Weir / Will Lamont, Next Public Relations Inc., [email protected] / [email protected], 416-735-6919 / 647-382-7882