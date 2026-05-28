4th CISCE Showcases Innovation Driving Global Supply Chains

More Than 160 Global Launches and Debuts; Dedicated AI Zone to Make First Appearance

BEIJING, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- The 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) will take place in Beijing from June 22 to 26. Li Xingqian, Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), said innovation remains a central focus of the expo. This year's edition will introduce three major innovation initiatives aimed at advancing global supply chain cooperation.

The State Council Information Office of China held a press conference to brief on the preparations for the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE).

The Digital Technology, will feature a dedicated AI zone for the first time. Developed in collaboration with leading global semiconductor companies, the section is structured around the AI industry chain -- spanning data and sensing, computing power and algorithms, and real-world applications and solutions. It will bring together leading AI companies from China and abroad, including NVIDIA, showcasing the full AI industry ecosystem.

More than 160 new products, technologies, services and application scenarios will make their debut during the five-day event. The CISCE LaunchPad will host over 30 major launch events, providing exhibitors with a platform to introduce new innovations and showcase technological advances.

First introduced last year, the Innovation Chain Zone will return with significant upgrades. Built around three pillars -- institutional frameworks, innovation platforms and support services -- the zone is designed to connect every stage of the innovation pipeline, from intellectual property protection and technology incubation to commercialization and implementation, helping support a more connected innovation ecosystem. This year's expo will also spotlight emerging and future industries, including embodied AI, low-altitude aviation, bio-manufacturing and quantum technology, presenting the full industry landscape from data and computing power to practical applications.

During the expo, organizers will release the 2026 edition of the Global Supply Chain Promotion Report, along with a new Global Supply Chain Resilience Index Matrix and other recent research findings. In addition, the expo will publish industry maps covering its six core supply chain sectors -- Digital Technology, Advanced Manufacturing, Green Agriculture, Healthy Life, Smart Vehicle and Clean Energy -- alongside a dedicated Supply Chain Service exhibition area. These maps will outline key stages across the supply chain and the companies participating at each stage.

For more information, please visit: China International Supply Chain Expo.

SOURCE China International Supply Chain Expo

Ruoyi Liu, [email protected], +86-010-84600036