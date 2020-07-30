4Front Ventures to Reopen its Mission Dispensary in Chicago; Receives Approval for Retail Expansion in Calumet City, IL

Company receives special use permit for additional Illinois retail location

Mission South Chicago will reopen with a rededication rally on Friday, July 31 at 9AM CT

PHOENIX, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company") continues to focus its efforts in the Illinois market and is pleased to announce that its Mission dispensary located in Chicago's South Chicago neighborhood will re-open to patients and customers on July 31, 2020. The store was temporarily closed on May 31st as the result of looting in the wake of the recent protests and unrest in Chicago.

Previously known as Mission South Shore, the dispensary will be renamed Mission South Chicago upon reopening as a dedication to the local community that has embraced and supported the retail location since its opening as a medical dispensary in 2017. Mission South Chicago, located at 8554 S. Commercial Ave., is the only cannabis retail store on the city's Southeast Side.

"The reopening of Mission is not only a pivotal moment for our company but also the South Chicago community which has been incredibly generous in their support during this rebuilding process. South Chicago has long been overlooked and underserved and it was important for us to demonstrate that we are fully committed to being a contributing member of the community, and a part of the ongoing economic development in the neighborhood," said 4Front and Mission President Kris Krane. "It is a testament to the drive and dedication of our staff that we are able to reopen our doors so quickly. We are grateful to serve this community and will not be deterred as we push forward in our mission to build a unique and inspiring place for our neighbors as the headquarters for all things cannabis."

As part of the reopening, Mission South Chicago will be holding a rededication rally at the store beginning on Friday July 31st at 9 a.m. CT featuring community members and local officials. Speakers at the event will include:

State Representative Kelly Cassidy (IL-14)

(IL-14) State Representative Kam Buckner (IL-26)

(IL-26) State Senator Robert Peters (IL-13)

(IL-13) Chicago Deputy Mayor Paul Stewart

Deputy Mayor Gabriel Mendoza , Vice President of Operations of Mission South Chicago

Following the rally, Mission South Chicago will officially reopen its doors to patients and customers at 10 a.m. CT.

Illinois Expansion Update

In addition to this reopening, 4Front is pleased to announce that it received its special use permit on July 22nd for an additional retail location in Calumet City, Illinois. The Company has submitted building plans to local officials and expects to break ground in the coming weeks, with the goal of opening its second Illinois retail location in Q4 2020.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear, Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, 4Front has operations in Illinois, Massachusetts, California, Michigan and Washington state. From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front's team applies expertise across the entire cannabis value chain. For more information, visit 4Front's website www.4frontventures.com.

