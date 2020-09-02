4Front Ventures Granted Final State Approval for Adult-Use Cannabis Sales at its Mission Facilities in Worcester, Massachusetts with a Grand Opening slated for September 9, 2020

PHOENIX, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company") announced that the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission ("CCC") has granted 4Front's Mission Dispensary and cultivation/processing facilities in Worcester, Massachusetts, authorization to commence adult-use retail and production operations. The soft launch of adult-use sales will start this Friday, September 4, with a Grand Opening on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Entry into the adult-use market significantly expands 4Front's total addressable market and is expected to drive both top-line and bottom-line growth at the Company in the second half of 2020 and into 2021. Massachusetts is a core growth market for 4Front, with the Company also executing its fully funded expansion plans that are underway at its Georgetown, Massachusetts production facility, which are expected to significantly increase its output from this location to meet market demand.

"Receiving adult-use licensure in Worcester is another significant milestone for the Company and follows adult-use licensure at our Georgetown facility in August. We would like to thank the CCC for their support during the licensing process," said Leo Gontmakher, CEO, 4Front Ventures. "Consistent with our Company's culture of setting operational goals and executing upon them, it's great to see the continuing momentum as we announce another of what I expect to be many achievements in the back half of this year. I am proud of the hard work from each of our employees in making this happen. We expect this to augment the recent accelerated growth we're experiencing in Massachusetts as we continue to benefit from replicating our tried and true production capabilities, now fully supported by our retail stores."

Interested consumers can visit the Mission dispensary at:

640 Lincoln Street

Worcester, MA

About 4Front Ventures Corp.



4Front (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear, Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, 4Front has operations in Illinois, Massachusetts, California, Michigan and Washington state. From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front's team applies expertise across the entire cannabis value chain. For more information, visit 4Front's website www.4frontventures.com.

This news release was prepared by management of 4Front Ventures, which takes full responsibility for its contents. The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in 4Front Ventures' periodic filings with securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to future developments and the business and operations of 4Front Ventures, developments with respect to legislative developments in the United States, expectations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, future revenue or Adjusted EBITDA expectations, statements regarding when or if any contemplated or in-progress transactions will close or if/when required regulatory approvals are attained, and other statements regarding future developments of the business. The closing of the transactions described in this news release, including the divesture of Pennsylvania and Maryland assets and the sale of convertible debt, is subject to customary conditions and there can be no guarantee that such transactions will close.

Although 4Front Ventures has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. federal laws; change in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. 4Front Ventures disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and 4Front Ventures does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

For further information: 4Front Investor Contacts, Andrew Thut, Chief Investment Officer, [email protected], 602-633-3067; Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker, [email protected], 212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203; 4Front Media Contacts, Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich, KCSA Strategic Communications, [email protected] / [email protected], 212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

