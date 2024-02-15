4CAD Group strengthens its position with the acquisition of Astrée Software, editor and integrator of MES software

NANTES, France, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- 4CAD Group, distributor and integrator of industrial software solutions, acquires Astrée Software, the only French editor and integrator 100% dedicated to MES software. This acquisition will allow both companies to reinforce their value proposition within a single group, in order to better respond to the strong demand of digitalization. This partnership has strong ambitions: to be the leader in industrial digital transformation.



An acquisition synonymous with growth and leadership

4CAD Group has reinforced its position in both its strategic and geographical sectors, while strengthening its teams, notably through the successive acquisitions of Tangerine Software's distribution business and e-THEMIS. The Group's momentum continues with the acquisition of Astrée Software at the start of 2024, creating a unique and complementary high value-added offering, from design to manufacturing, promoting digital continuity.

Together, these entities capitalize on in-depth knowledge of distribution channels, a presence in France and internationally thanks to its 13 agencies of Connexateurs, and many years of experience in the sale and implementation of SaaS solutions.

This new ensemble has the following ambitions:

Consolidate and develop their leading position in terms of size, number of customers, employees and expertise.

Be a major player in the reindustrialization process.

To offer the most complete and specialized range of services, covering all manufacturing industry professions: Discrete and Process Manufacturing.

"We are delighted to welcome the talented Astrée Software teams to the Connexateurs family. Their expertise in MES enhances our offer, enabling us to provide a complete range of interconnected information systems to all our customers. Together, we are consolidating Astrée Software's leading position on the French market, and we are determined to extend this influence internationally, notably through our establishments in Canada and Switzerland, as well as through a worldwide distribution network. This dynamic will be initiated by joint actions at the CFIA show in Rennes and the Global Industrie show in Paris", declares Stéphane LETHEULE, President of 4CAD Group.

Joining forces to meet manufacturers' need for digitalization

The synergy between Astrée Software and 4CAD Group will be enhanced by the expertise of the Connexateurs, the integration of complementary solutions, and a stronger geographical network across France. This collaboration will enable us to meet the growing demand for digitalization among industrial companies and provide a strategic response to the challenges they face.

13 years of expertise for the French leader in MES

Astrée Software was founded at the end of 2011 with a simple mission: to democratize the digitization of industrial workshops "MES for all". Through technology, innovation and business know-how, its teams have designed simple, standard and cost-effective MES software accessible to as many people as possible.

The company is committed to cultivating a forward-looking vision of MES software and IT in general, constantly challenging its work processes to meet the real needs of its customers.

Like 4CAD Group, Astrée Software democratizes and simplifies access to the Factory of the Future for its customers.

"The merger with 4CAD Group is part of a strategy to accelerate Astrée Software's growth in France and internationally", reports Nicolas STORI, Co-Founder of Astrée Software. "It will also enable us to bring more value to our customers, with a complete digitalization offer that goes well beyond the workshop, ensuring coherent digital continuity of their industrial site", he adds. "We're delighted to be joining 4CAD group, a French player with whom we share many values".

End of September 2024 Group targets

- Sales: Over €100 million

- 2,700 customers

- 600 employees

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091787/4CAD_Group_Logo.jpg

Media contact: Khadeja Camara – [email protected]

SOURCE 4CAD Group

For further information: +33 (0)698168932