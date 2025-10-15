4AG Robotics Appoints Don Listwin to Board of Directors

Seasoned technology operator and philanthropist joins to help scale the first globally commercialized mushroom-harvesting robots

4AG Robotics, the global leader in automated mushroom harvesting, today announced that Don Listwin has joined the company's Board of Directors. Listwin is a longtime technology executive and philanthropist, known for senior leadership roles at Cisco, service as CEO of Openwave Systems, CEO of med-tech company RapidAI, board member of Carbon Robotics, and as the founder of the Canary Foundation.

SALMON ARM, BC, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - "Don has spent his career turning ambitious technology into commercially successful global businesses," said Sean O'Connor, CEO of 4AG Robotics. "It's the perfect fit for where we are right now: scaling manufacturing, deepening our AI capabilities, and expanding deployments around the world. We're thrilled to welcome him to the board, and I'm excited to learn from him." Chris Payne, COO of 4AG added "Don's pattern recognition at scale - how to operationalize excellence and build resilient companies - will be a formidable addition to the company"

4AG Robotics Don Listwin (CNW Group/4AG Robotics)

Listwin has advised and led multiple growth-stage companies across networking, telecom, and healthcare innovation, and brings extensive experience in go-to-market, international scaling, and board governance. He is also widely recognized for his philanthropy in early cancer detection and mission-driven innovation.

"What 4AG has accomplished is rare: they're not just proving a breakthrough - they've commercialized it" said Don Listwin. "Automation in hand-harvested crops is one of the most important productivity shifts of the next decade. 4AG's combination of real-world performance, customer traction, and relentless work ethic puts them in a category of their own. I'm thrilled to join their journey and help the team build a world leading agriculture robotics business."

About 4AG Robotics

4AG Robotics builds robots that harvest, trim, and pack mushrooms around the clock, helping farms improve yields and stabilize operations amid chronic labor shortages. In 2025, the company announced a $40M equity financing, and continues to roll out deployments to major growers in North America, Europe, and Oceania.Learn more at www.4ag.ai

SOURCE 4AG Robotics