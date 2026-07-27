49th Parallel Wealth Management Launches a Free OAS Clawback Calculator -- Anchoring a New Suite of Cross-Border Planning Tools
News provided byLucas Wennersten
Jul 27, 2026, 08:00 ET
Jul 27, 2026, 08:00 ET
The free calculator shows retirees exactly how much Old Age Security the government will claw back -- and how to reduce it -- alongside five more free tools for Canadians and Americans living between the two countries.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- 49th Parallel Wealth Management today launched a free OAS Clawback Calculator, the flagship of a new suite of six interactive cross-border planning tools. The calculator tackles one of the most common -- and least understood -- surprises in Canadian retirement: the Old Age Security "recovery tax." Once net income passes $93,454 (2025 income year), the government claws back 15 cents of OAS on every additional dollar, taking back the entire benefit at about $152,062 for those aged 65–74. Thousands of retirees lose part of their OAS each year without realizing it was avoidable.
The tool lets anyone enter their income and instantly see their estimated clawback, their monthly recovery tax, and the income level where OAS disappears -- plus plain-language strategies to reduce it. It's available now at 49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/oas-clawback-calculator.
"Most retirees have no idea how much OAS they're about to lose until the government starts clawing it back," said Lucas Wennersten, CFP® (Canada and U.S.), CFA, founder of 49th Parallel Wealth Management. "We built these tools so anyone living between the two countries can see exactly where they stand -- on both sides of the border -- before it becomes a problem. They're free because getting this right shouldn't require hiring someone first."
The OAS Clawback Calculator anchors a growing suite of free, interactive tools, all available now at 49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/tools:
Each tool is educational and offers a fast, plain-language starting point rather than tax, legal, or investment advice; every one links to a complimentary, no-obligation consultation for people who want to understand what their results mean for their specific situation. The firm plans to add more tools over time.
About 49th Parallel Wealth Management
49th Parallel Wealth Management is a fee-only, fiduciary registered investment adviser built for households whose financial lives cross the Canada–U.S. border. The firm coordinates investment management, financial planning, and cross-border tax preparation as a single relationship, so treaty benefits are claimed, double taxation is avoided, and nothing falls into the gap between two systems. Founded by Lucas Wennersten, CFP® (Canada and U.S.), CFA -- author of Crossing the 49th Parallel -- the firm serves clients from offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Vancouver, British Columbia. Learn more at 49thparallelwealthmanagement.com.
Media Contact
Shakorah Wennersten, 49th Parallel Wealth Management
[email protected] • Scottsdale, AZ: 480-520-7770 • Vancouver, BC: 647-670-1203
49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/tools
SOURCE Lucas Wennersten
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