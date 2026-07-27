49th Parallel Wealth Management Launches a Free OAS Clawback Calculator -- Anchoring a New Suite of Cross-Border Planning Tools

The free calculator shows retirees exactly how much Old Age Security the government will claw back -- and how to reduce it -- alongside five more free tools for Canadians and Americans living between the two countries.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- 49th Parallel Wealth Management today launched a free OAS Clawback Calculator, the flagship of a new suite of six interactive cross-border planning tools. The calculator tackles one of the most common -- and least understood -- surprises in Canadian retirement: the Old Age Security "recovery tax." Once net income passes $93,454 (2025 income year), the government claws back 15 cents of OAS on every additional dollar, taking back the entire benefit at about $152,062 for those aged 65–74. Thousands of retirees lose part of their OAS each year without realizing it was avoidable.

The tool lets anyone enter their income and instantly see their estimated clawback, their monthly recovery tax, and the income level where OAS disappears -- plus plain-language strategies to reduce it. It's available now at 49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/oas-clawback-calculator.

Six free tools for life between Canada and the U.S. — start with the OAS Clawback you may not know you're paying. Post this

"Most retirees have no idea how much OAS they're about to lose until the government starts clawing it back," said Lucas Wennersten, CFP® (Canada and U.S.), CFA, founder of 49th Parallel Wealth Management. "We built these tools so anyone living between the two countries can see exactly where they stand -- on both sides of the border -- before it becomes a problem. They're free because getting this right shouldn't require hiring someone first."

The OAS Clawback Calculator anchors a growing suite of free, interactive tools, all available now at 49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/tools:

OAS Clawback Calculator -- see your Old Age Security recovery tax from your income, and the strategies that reduce it.

-- see your Old Age Security recovery tax from your income, and the strategies that reduce it. RESP Withdrawal Planner -- map a tax-smart, four-year education drawdown between taxable grants-and-growth and tax-free contributions.

-- map a tax-smart, four-year education drawdown between taxable grants-and-growth and tax-free contributions. RRIF Minimum Withdrawal Calculator -- the required minimum you must draw from a RRIF each year, by age, using the CRA prescribed factors.

-- the required minimum you must draw from a RRIF each year, by age, using the CRA prescribed factors. RRSP vs TFSA vs FHSA -- a personalized priority order for where to save, including the Home Buyers' Plan and a cross-border warning for U.S. persons.

-- a personalized priority order for where to save, including the Home Buyers' Plan and a cross-border warning for U.S. persons. Cross-Border Day Tracker -- track U.S. and Canadian days against the IRS Substantial Presence Test and provincial health-coverage rules, with alerts before you cross a line.

-- track U.S. and Canadian days against the IRS Substantial Presence Test and provincial health-coverage rules, with alerts before you cross a line. Canada–U.S. Tax Treaty guide -- a plain-language lookup of how the treaty treats dividends, pensions, RRSPs, and Social Security.

Each tool is educational and offers a fast, plain-language starting point rather than tax, legal, or investment advice; every one links to a complimentary, no-obligation consultation for people who want to understand what their results mean for their specific situation. The firm plans to add more tools over time.

About 49th Parallel Wealth Management

49th Parallel Wealth Management is a fee-only, fiduciary registered investment adviser built for households whose financial lives cross the Canada–U.S. border. The firm coordinates investment management, financial planning, and cross-border tax preparation as a single relationship, so treaty benefits are claimed, double taxation is avoided, and nothing falls into the gap between two systems. Founded by Lucas Wennersten, CFP® (Canada and U.S.), CFA -- author of Crossing the 49th Parallel -- the firm serves clients from offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Vancouver, British Columbia. Learn more at 49thparallelwealthmanagement.com.

Media Contact

Shakorah Wennersten, 49th Parallel Wealth Management

[email protected] • Scottsdale, AZ: 480-520-7770 • Vancouver, BC: 647-670-1203

49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/tools

SOURCE Lucas Wennersten