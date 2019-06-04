49 North Resources Inc. Makes Annual Payment of Debenture Interest

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol FNR

SASKATOON, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - 49 North Resources Inc. ("49 North" or the "Company") (TSXV: FNR) announces that it has paid, in cash, due interest in the amount of approximately $2.50 per $100 principal amount of its outstanding 2.5% convertible senior secured debentures, series 1 issued June 2, 2015. Payment was made to debenture holders of record as of June 1, 2018 and related to interest accrued from June 2, 2018 to June 1, 2019. The total annual interest payment is $68,738.45.

49 North is a Saskatchewan focused resource investment company. Our diversified portfolio of assets includes investments in shares and other securities of junior and intermediate mineral and oil and gas exploration companies.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 49 North Resources Inc.

For further information: 49 North Resources Inc., Tom MacNeill, President and Chief Executive Officer, 306-653-2692 or ir@fnr.ca.

