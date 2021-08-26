49 North Resources Inc. Announces the Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol FNR

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - 49 North Resources Inc. ("49 North" or "Company") (TSXV: FNR) is pleased to announce that at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held August 26, 2021 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders re-elected Tom MacNeill, Andrew Davidson, Norman Betts and Andrew Cook as the Company's directors. 49 North also reports the resolutions re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors for the Company and approving the continuation of the Company's stock option plan were also approved.

With 31.74% of all eligible votes being cast at the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company showed continued strong support, with all the resolutions passing with support of at least 95% of the votes cast.

49 North is a Saskatchewan focused resource investment company. 49 North's diversified portfolio of assets includes investments in shares and other securities of junior and intermediate mineral and oil and gas exploration companies. Additional information about 49 North is available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 49 North Resources Inc.

For further information: For more information contact: 49 North Resources Inc., Tom MacNeill, President and Chief Executive Officer, 306-653-2692 or [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.fnr.ca/

