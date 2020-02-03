48North Signs Exclusive Curation Partnership with Thoughtfull, a new online gifting platform

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - 48North Cannabis Corp. ("48North" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRTH) is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive curation partnership with a new online gifting platform, Thoughtfull™("Thoughtfull"), a creation of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG).

Thoughtfull is a new online gifting platform designed to make finding a meaningful gift easy. Aiming to transform the way in which Canadians discover and select gifts, Thoughtfull recently unveiled its beta version and is currently available in the Greater Toronto Area. Under the terms of the partnership, 48North will be responsible for curating an offering of cannabis-related accessories for the Thoughtfull platform. 48North will be Thoughfull's exclusive cannabis partner, leveraging their trusted consumer brand and relationships within the industry to curate an array of premium cannabis accessories.

At launch, 48North's accessories line F8 and recently announced female friendly cannabis accessories brand, Sackville & Co., will be available on the Thoughtfull site.

"Partnering with brands is critical to breaking down the stigma around cannabis. 48North applauds Thoughtfull for embracing the Canadian cannabis industry. Robust distribution is of paramount importance to the success of 48North and this partnership will be responsible for introducing Canadian adults to the 48North brand. Partnering with companies like Thoughtfull is critical to our long-term goal of becoming Canada's most beloved and accessible cannabis brand," said Kirsten Gauthier, CMO of 48North.

"At Thoughtfull, our aim is to make selecting a gift easy and meaningful by providing Canadians with unique products curated to their interests," said Conner MacLeod, Head of Curation for Thoughtfull. "We're excited to be collaborating with 48North to offer an assortment of high-quality cannabis accessories for gifting. Their commitment to authenticity, sustainability and education made the partnership a natural fit."

ABOUT 48NORTH

48North Cannabis Corp. (TSXV: NRTH) is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market through cultivation and extraction, as well as the creation of innovative, authentic brands for next-generation cannabis products. 48North is developing formulations and manufacturing capabilities for its own proprietary products, as well as positioning itself to contract manufacture similar products for third parties. 48North operates Good:Farm, a 100-acre organic cannabis farm which produces organic, sun-grown cannabis, securing a significant first-mover advantage in the production of low-cost, next-generation, extract-based cannabis products. In addition, 48North operates two indoor-licensed cannabis production sites in Ontario. 48North cultivates unique genetics at its wholly owned subsidiary, DelShen Therapeutics Corp. ("DelShen") and processes cannabis and manufactures next-generation cannabis products at Good & Green Corp. ("Good & Green"), both Licensed Producers under the Cannabis Act. 48North has a growing portfolio of brands that include Latitude, a women's cannabis platform (explorelatitude.com); Mother & Clone, a rapid-acting sublingual cannabis nanospray (momandclone.com); Avitas, a single-strain vaporizer cartridge (avitasgrown.com); Quill, a leader in the manufacturing of beautifully designed, lifestyle-focused and sleek vape products (quill.me) and Sackville & Co, a leading U.S.-based cannabis brand focused on design-forward cannabis accessories and CBD products (sackvilleandco.com).

ABOUT THOUGHTFULL

Thoughtfull™, a creation of Indigo Books & Music Inc., is a new online gifting platform that is designed to make finding a meaningful gift easy. Thoughtfull's guided navigation, the Thoughtfull Assistant, helps gift givers find the perfect gift. Thoughtfull's gifting marketplace is powered by its team of Curators that have sourced unique products, standout experiences, and socially conscious finds from merchants, both local and around the globe. To learn more about Thoughtfull, visit Thoughtfull.co.

DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Please refer to the Company's SEDAR filings for further details concerning the risks associated with the Company's business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE 48North Cannabis Corp.

For further information: Kirsten Gauthier, Chief Marketing Officer, ([email protected]); Connor Whitworth, Director of Corporate Affairs, ([email protected]), (416) 788-8869