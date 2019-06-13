48North Partners with The New Farm and Farms for Change in Celebration and Support of Sustainable and Organic Farming

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - 48North Cannabis Corp. ("48North" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRTH) has partnered with The New Farm and Farms for Change in support of Community Food Centres Canada, an organization focused on increasing access to healthy organic food, and organic farms across Canada.

48North and The New Farm are steadfast in their commitment to promoting environmental stewardship. Both organizations share a belief that sustainable, profitable farms are the foundation of healthy communities, and that local, organic agricultural products should be available to everyone.

In May, 48North received its outdoor cultivation licence from Health Canada for its 100-acre (3.7-million-square-feet of cultivation space) organic farm ("Good Farm"), located in Brant County, Ont. With this licence, Good Farm will become one of the largest ever licensed cannabis operations in the world.

As the industry leader in outdoor cannabis cultivation — the most environmentally friendly and cost-effective means of cannabis production — 48North's Good Farm is at the forefront of sustainable and organic cannabis production.

"We are so excited to announce 48North's partnership with Farms for Change. There are a number of natural synergies between their certified organic family farm and our Good Farm. Most importantly, our mutual commitment to organic, sustainable farming and a desire to support our local communities and spur local job creation," said Jeannette VanderMarel, co-CEO of 48North.

The New Farm holds a fundraiser every summer that benefits Farms for Change. In 2018, the event raised more than $150,000. This year, 48North has partnered with the organization in support of their mission and event.

To show its support of sustainable agricultural practices, 48North is holding a draw for 10 complimentary tickets to the sold-out event to be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., at The New Farm, located at 9783 Sideroad 6/7 Nottawasaga in Creemore, Ont. Information on how to enter the contest is available on 48North's Instagram page.

48North looks forward to seeing you at The New Farm.

About 48North

48North Cannabis Corp . (TSXV: NRTH) is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market through cultivation and extraction, as well as the creation of innovative, authentic brands for next-generation cannabis products. 48North is developing formulations and manufacturing capabilities for its own proprietary products, as well as positioning itself to contract manufacture similar products for third parties. 48North operates Good Farm, a 100-acre organic cannabis farm that is expected to produce more than 40,000 kilograms of organic, sun-grown cannabis, securing a significant first-mover advantage in the production of low-cost, next-generation, extract-based cannabis products. In addition, 48North operates two indoor-licensed cannabis production sites in Ontario with more than 86,000 square feet of production capacity. 48North cultivates unique genetics at its wholly owned subsidiaries, DelShen Therapeutics Corp. ("DelShen") and 2599760 Ontario Corp. dba Good & Green ("Good & Green"), both Licensed Producers under the Cannabis Act. 48North has a growing portfolio of brands that include Latitude, a women's cannabis platform (explorelatitude.com); Mother & Clone, a rapid-acting sublingual cannabis nanospray (momandclone.com); and Avitas, a single-strain vaporizer cartridge (avitasgrown.com).

DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the business plan and future operations of the Company. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that the business plan described herein will not be completed, that 48North may not derive the expected benefits from such business plans, or that applicable regulatory approvals will be obtained to carry out the activities contemplated herein. The business of the Company is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the Company's SEDAR filings for further details. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include the Company being able to obtain the necessary corporate, regulatory and other third-party approvals, and licensing and other risks associated with the Cannabis Act. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE 48North Cannabis Corp.

For further information: Jeannette VanderMarel, co-Chief Executive Officer, (hello@48nrth.com); Connor Whitworth, Director of Corporate Affairs, (investor@48nrth.com)