48North Invites Canadians Behind the Scenes of Outdoor Cultivation

With planting already underway, Good Farm will rely on both established agricultural practices and innovative cannabis production techniques to ensure this groundbreaking commitment is a success.

To bring Canadians along on this journey, 48North is hosting a bi-weekly web series on Good Farm. The series, entitled, "See the Good" focuses on the challenges, opportunities and lessons learned on the road from seed-to-sale. Specifically, viewers will be walked through never-been-seen footage that provides insights on:

Outdoor cannabis cultivation and preservation practices;

The sophisticated security system needed to preserve and protect such an expansive, open facility;

The diverse local workforce and community imprint of Good Farm in Brant County; and,

The way that organic, sun-grown cannabis will contribute to improved experiences with next generation cannabis products.

"Cannabis is a plant that was meant to be grown outdoors," said Jeannette VanderMarel, co-CEO of 48North. "As we literally bring cannabis production into the open, we see an incredible opportunity, and responsibility, to open up the conversation around cultivation and shine a light on the practices we're using to get to market."

"Good Farm represents one of the first licensed outdoor cannabis operations in the country, but we know that it won't be the last," added Alison Gordon, co-CEO of 48North. "That's why we want to invite our consumers, investors and neighbours alongside us for this historic journey – to understand the ups and downs of this groundbreaking production practice. The future is outdoor grow."

48North has also recently signed supply agreements for cannabis from its Good Farm and other licensed production facilities, including:

An historic outdoor cannabis agreement with the société québécoise du cannabis for 1,200 kg of dried cannabis;

A supply agreement with the AGLC for 2,460 kilograms of dried cannabis; and

A supply agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Store for 1,200 kilograms of dried cannabis.

Good Farm has a number of strategic advantages, including: ultra-low-cost cannabis, environment-friendly and energy-efficient production, in addition the farm provides a source of relief to the national shortage of recreational cannabis.

The first episode can be found here.

About 48North

48North Cannabis Corp. (TSXV: NRTH) is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market through cultivation and extraction, as well as the creation of innovative, authentic brands for next-generation cannabis products. 48North is developing formulations and manufacturing capabilities for its own proprietary products, as well as positioning itself to contract manufacture similar products for third parties. 48North operates a 100-acre organic cannabis farm, expected to produce over 40,000 kg of organic, sun-grown cannabis securing a significant first-mover advantage in the production of low-cost, next-generation, extract-based cannabis products. In addition, 48North operates two indoor-licensed cannabis production sites in Ontario with more than 86,000 square feet of production capacity. 48North cultivates unique genetics at its wholly owned subsidiaries, DelShen Therapeutics Corp. ("DelShen") and 2599760 Ontario Corp. dba Good & Green ("Good & Green"), both Licensed Producers under the Cannabis Act. 48North has a growing portfolio of brands that include Latitude, a women's cannabis platform (explorelatitude.com), Mother & Clone, a rapid-acting sublingual cannabis nanospray (momandclone.com) and Avitas, a single strain vaporizer cartridge (avitasgrown.com).

