BEAUHARNOIS, QC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay-Lacolle, and Claude Reid, Member of the National Assembly for Beauharnois, are proud to announce that 48 housing units will be built, quickly, in Beauharnois. They are part of a project selected in the second call for projects of the Société d'habitation du Québec's Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ).

Details of the selected project:

City: Beauharnois

Name of project: La Maison Péladeau

Project developer: Office municipal d'habitation de Beauharnois

Number of housing units: 48

Benefitting population: Families, individuals, independent seniors

This project was made possible through the Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), to which the Government of Canada has contributed $900 million. The Government of Quebec added another $900 million in the November 2023 economic update. The municipality is also a financial partner in this project. Its minimum contribution is assessed at 40% of the SHQ's base grant.

In response to the housing crisis, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced on February 16 the rapid construction of 2,574 new housing units throughout the province as part of 47 selected projects, including the one announced today. To ensure these projects launch quickly, their developers must sign an agreement with a contractor within 12 months of being selected to remain eligible for government funding.

Quotes:

"Only a few months after signing a historic agreement with the Government of Canada, we're already announcing the construction of additional housing under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This good news for the Beauharnois area shows our firm commitment to building more affordable housing across Quebec. Every Quebecer deserves a home that meets their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to be part of the construction of 48 new affordable units in Beauharnois through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund. The Government of Canada is firmly committed to building more housing, faster, and to making sure no one is left behind."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Members of our community know they can count on our government to step up and tackle the housing crisis in our region. Today's announcement is the result of successful collaborative work that produced meaningful results. I applaud the federal and provincial governments and the City of Beauharnois for setting up the required financial levers, as well as our local partners and, of course, the project developers, who believe in the value of social and affordable housing as a vector for a better quality of life in our community."

Claude Reid, Member of the National Assembly for Beauharnois

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund, we're building affordable housing, quickly, for those who need it most throughout the country. Thanks to the projects announced today, 48 affordable housing units will soon be available. We know there's still a lot to be done, and we'll keep on working hard for the people of Quebec."

Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Lacolle

"This announcement is crucial to achieving our shared vision of a community where everyone has access to safe, affordable housing. These new homes are more than walls and roofs—they are concrete symbols of our commitment to equal opportunity and the well-being of all members of our community."

Alain Dubuc, Mayor of Beauharnois

"Today's announcement will make it possible to accommodate individuals and couples aged 50 and over. In a few months, 48 safe, affordable homes will house members of our community. This is the culmination of concerted efforts by community members, and I want to thank them. To our municipal partners and the provincial and federal governments, thank you for believing in our project. This great news is encouraging as we pursue our goal of providing affordable, accessible, quality housing in Beauharnois."

Annie Lemieux, Director, OMH Beauharnois

Highlights:

Some of the households that move into these units could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the municipality where the units are located (10%).

To keep the other units affordable, a maintenance period for this assistance will be required. This period could last up to 35 years. Assistance rates will vary based on the term of the commitment. Rents may be indexed each year based on percentages set by the Tribunal administratif du logement.

The Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) aims to engage all partners who can develop affordable housing projects. Co-operatives, non-profits, housing bureaus and private-sector businesses can submit projects under the Program. The PHAQ also aims to accelerate residential construction, which is why its standards stipulate that projects must be started within 12 months of being selected. This period may be extended to 18 months in certain circumstances.

The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4-billion Government of Canada initiative launched in March 2023 that includes $900 million for Quebec . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country.

Government of initiative launched in that includes $900 million for . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country. The Government of Quebec , as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of $900 million to accelerate housing construction.

, as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of to accelerate housing construction. The HAF encourages local governments to implement sustainable initiatives that lower barriers to increasing housing supply and approving development projects. Its long-term goal is to make housing more affordable for people in Canada .

. On December 11, 2023 , the Government of Quebec announced the first wave of 14 projects from PHAQ's second call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units in total.

, the Government of announced the first wave of 14 projects from PHAQ's second call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units in total. The Government of Quebec is firmly committed to continuing its work to accelerate the construction of residential units in the province through the Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions. Furthermore, the government will set up an interdepartmental project acceleration group in collaboration with Quebec municipal authorities, and it will also adopt new government directions on land use planning, including metrics for residential construction that municipalities will be required to use as a basis for setting targets. The government also intends to propose legislative amendments (which are being drafted and are subject to adoption by the National Assembly) aimed at improving urban densification, streamlining multi-unit construction approval and thus reducing the associated delays.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.

Facebook: SocietehabitationQuebec

X: HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn: LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Sources: Sylvain Leblanc, Political Advisor, Claude Reid, Member of the National Assembly for Beauharnois, [email protected]; Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]