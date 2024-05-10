May 10, 2024, 11:00 ET
May 10, 2024, 11:00 ET
BEAUHARNOIS, QC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay-Lacolle, and Claude Reid, Member of the National Assembly for Beauharnois, are proud to announce that 48 housing units will be built, quickly, in Beauharnois. They are part of a project selected in the second call for projects of the Société d'habitation du Québec's Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ).
Details of the selected project:
City: Beauharnois
Name of project: La Maison Péladeau
Project developer: Office municipal d'habitation de Beauharnois
Number of housing units: 48
Benefitting population: Families, individuals, independent seniors
This project was made possible through the Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), to which the Government of Canada has contributed $900 million. The Government of Quebec added another $900 million in the November 2023 economic update. The municipality is also a financial partner in this project. Its minimum contribution is assessed at 40% of the SHQ's base grant.
In response to the housing crisis, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced on February 16 the rapid construction of 2,574 new housing units throughout the province as part of 47 selected projects, including the one announced today. To ensure these projects launch quickly, their developers must sign an agreement with a contractor within 12 months of being selected to remain eligible for government funding.
Quotes:
"Only a few months after signing a historic agreement with the Government of Canada, we're already announcing the construction of additional housing under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This good news for the Beauharnois area shows our firm commitment to building more affordable housing across Quebec. Every Quebecer deserves a home that meets their needs."
France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand
"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to be part of the construction of 48 new affordable units in Beauharnois through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund. The Government of Canada is firmly committed to building more housing, faster, and to making sure no one is left behind."
The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"Members of our community know they can count on our government to step up and tackle the housing crisis in our region. Today's announcement is the result of successful collaborative work that produced meaningful results. I applaud the federal and provincial governments and the City of Beauharnois for setting up the required financial levers, as well as our local partners and, of course, the project developers, who believe in the value of social and affordable housing as a vector for a better quality of life in our community."
Claude Reid, Member of the National Assembly for Beauharnois
"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund, we're building affordable housing, quickly, for those who need it most throughout the country. Thanks to the projects announced today, 48 affordable housing units will soon be available. We know there's still a lot to be done, and we'll keep on working hard for the people of Quebec."
Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Lacolle
"This announcement is crucial to achieving our shared vision of a community where everyone has access to safe, affordable housing. These new homes are more than walls and roofs—they are concrete symbols of our commitment to equal opportunity and the well-being of all members of our community."
Alain Dubuc, Mayor of Beauharnois
"Today's announcement will make it possible to accommodate individuals and couples aged 50 and over. In a few months, 48 safe, affordable homes will house members of our community. This is the culmination of concerted efforts by community members, and I want to thank them. To our municipal partners and the provincial and federal governments, thank you for believing in our project. This great news is encouraging as we pursue our goal of providing affordable, accessible, quality housing in Beauharnois."
Annie Lemieux, Director, OMH Beauharnois
As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.
To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.
Facebook: SocietehabitationQuebec
LinkedIn: LinkedIn
As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For further information: Sources: Sylvain Leblanc, Political Advisor, Claude Reid, Member of the National Assembly for Beauharnois, [email protected]; Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
Also from this source
Share this article