4370422 CANADA INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MONTRÉAL, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- 4370422 Canada Inc. (the "Corporation") today announced the voting results from its meeting of shareholders held on July 17, 2026. The three nominees listed in the management proxy circular of the Corporation dated June 15, 2026, namely Sidney Bouzaglo, Dominic Deveaux and Raymond Massi, were elected as directors of the Corporation to hold office for the ensuing year. In addition, Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of the Corporation, and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

SOURCE 4370422 Canada Inc.

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