BAIE-SAINT-PAUL, QC, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to announce that 43 new housing units will be built, quickly, in Baie-Saint-Paul. They are part of a project selected under the Société d'habitation du Québec's Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ).

This announcement was made in the presence of Jonatan Julien, Quebec Minister Responsible for Infrastructure and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region, Kariane Bourassa, Member of the National Assembly for Charlevoix–Côte-de-Beaupré, and Michaël Pilote, Mayor of Baie-Saint-Paul.

Here are the features of this project:

Municipality: Baie-Saint-Paul

Name of project: Habitations de la Lumière

Project developer: Habitations de la Lumière

Number of housing units: 43

Clientele: 38 units (one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom), including 5 reserved for people living with intellectual or physical disabilities or autism spectrum disorder, in partnership with the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) de la Capitale-Nationale.

The Government of Canada's contribution will come from the Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), through which Quebec has received $900 million from the federal government. The Government of Quebec also invested $900 million in new housing projects in the November 2023 economic update. The Town of Baie-Saint-Paul is also a major financial partner for this project.

This project was selected as part of Phase 2 of the PHAQ, which allows projects to be submitted at any time since the units will be occupied, in whole or in part, by people with special housing needs. To ensure this project launches quickly, its developer must sign an agreement with a contractor within 12 months of being selected to remain eligible for the PHAQ.

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to join in the creation of 43 new affordable housing units in Baie-Saint-Paul for the most vulnerable residents through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Thanks to the historic agreement we signed with the Government of Canada, we're in a position to announce the construction of 43 additional housing units under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This good news for Baie-Saint-Paul shows our firm commitment to boosting construction of affordable housing across Quebec. Every Quebecer deserves a home that meets their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Our fellow citizens can count on our government to step up and take concrete action to tackle the housing crisis in our big, beautiful region. Today's announcement shows what happens when we work together. I applaud our local partners and, of course, Habitations de la Lumière, which believes in the value of social and affordable housing as a vector for better quality of life in our community."

Kariane Bourassa, Member of the National Assembly for Charlevoix–Côte-de-Beaupré

"We have worked with our partners to meet the challenge of access to affordable housing in our municipality. With this announcement today, I'm extremely pleased to see the success of our efforts. Access to affordable housing is a key issue for our town. We want to be inclusive and welcoming to everyone. Baie-Saint-Paul should not just be for the wealthy; we want every citizen, whatever their financial situation, to be at home here."

Michaël Pilote, Mayor of Baie-Saint-Paul

"We are proud to contribute to the creation of affordable housing units in Baie-Saint-Paul. This project is essential to keeping our community accessible to all, regardless of their financial situation. We're working together to build a more inclusive and sustainable future."

Annie Bouchard, President, Habitations de la Lumière

Highlights:

To keep the other units affordable, a maintenance period for this assistance will be required. The length of time this assistance is maintained could be up to 35 years. Assistance rates will vary based on the term of the commitment. Rents may be indexed each year based on the percentages set by the Tribunal administratif du logement.





The Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) aims to engage all partners who can develop affordable housing projects. Co-operatives, non-profits, housing bureaus and private-sector businesses can submit projects under the Program. The PHAQ also aims to accelerate residential construction, which is why its standards stipulate that projects must be started within 12 months of being selected.





The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4-billion Government of Canada initiative launched in March 2023 that includes $900 million for Quebec . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 additional housing units across the country.





, as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of to accelerate housing construction. The Government of Quebec is firmly committed to continuing its work to accelerate the construction of residential units in the province through the Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions. Furthermore, the government will set up an interdepartmental project acceleration group in collaboration with Quebec municipal authorities, and it will also adopt new government directions on land use planning, including metrics for residential construction that municipalities will be required to use as a basis for setting targets. The government also intends to propose legislative amendments (which are being drafted and are subject to adoption by the National Assembly) aimed at improving urban densification and streamlining multi-unit construction approval to reduce the associated timelines.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

