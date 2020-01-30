42% Of Publishers Struggled With Traffic Growth In 2019 And Expect The Same In 2020, Says Ezoic

29% of website owners say increasing revenue was the second-greatest challenge in 2019, followed by 16.5% who answered website speed and infrastructure. This data was mirrored when participants were asked what challenges they expect in 2020.

" In a survey we conducted earlier this year at Ezoic , 47% of publishers claimed that website speed was of top three importance to them," said Ezoic CMO, Tyler Bishop. "Traffic and revenue are always a part of digital publishing, but environmental factors, like site speed, continue to be something we seek to help our publisher better understand and navigate."

To help publishers adapt to these environmental changes, Ezoic recently engineered a tool that improves site speed for web visitors and Google's own PageSpeed Insights scores, The Site Speed Accelerator.

The survey conducted by Ezoic collected data on several other topics related to content and prioritization for website owners. For questions about this survey or comments on the findings, outlets can contact Ezoic's head of media relations, [email protected].

