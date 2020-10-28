407 International Reports Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - 407 International Inc. (the "Company") announced today revenues of $265.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $426.4 million for the same period of 2019. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"1) totalled $226.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $373.8 million for the same period of 2019. The Company reported net income of $49.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $180.2 million for same period of 2019.

The Board will continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the fourth quarter, and will review any potential dividend distribution to shareholders, as appropriate.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Company continues to remain focused on the health and safety of customers and employees, while maintaining the highway and open-access to an essential transportation corridor. With the phased reopening of the Province and GTA businesses, the Company has observed steady improvements in traffic volumes as compared to the earlier periods of the pandemic. While traffic volume was lower by approximately 42% for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019, this represents a marked increase over the second quarter of 2020 when traffic was lower by approximately 67% as compared to the second quarter of 2019. Despite the impact of lower revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company maintains sufficient liquidity to satisfy all of its obligations during 2020.

ABOUT 407 INTERNATIONAL

The Company is owned by indirectly owned subsidiaries of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (total 50.01%), Cintra Global S.E., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S. A. (43.23%), and SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).

News releases are available at www.407etr.com.

_________________________ 1 EBITDA is not a recognized measure under International Financial Reporting Standards and investors are cautioned that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash from operating activities as an indicator of the Company's performance or cash flows. The Company's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other companies' methods, and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies.

­­­Highlights

(Unaudited)



Three-month period ended

Nine-month period ended

September 30

September 30

2020

2019

2020

2019















































Selected Financial Information (in millions)





















Revenues $ 265.7

$ 426.4

$ 683.1

$ 1,126.0























Operating expenses

39.1



52.6



124.4



142.1 Depreciation and amortization

24.1



26.4



73.5



78.4 Interest and other expenses

135.3



102.4



327.3



330.7 Income before tax

67.2



245.0



157.9



574.8 Income tax expenses

18.1



64.8



41.2



152.1 Net income $ 49.1

$ 180.2

$ 116.7

$ 422.7







































































Traffic





















Total trips (in thousands)

19,605



33,799



53,855



93,499 Average revenue per trip

$13.40



$12.38



$12.52



$11.90 Average workday number of trips

249,205



433,611



234,329



407,606 Total vehicle kilometres (in thousands)

434,957



775,430



1,136,649



2,049,268 Number of transponders in circulation





















at September 30













1,604,293



1,582,538

SOURCE 407 International Inc.

For further information: Investors: Geoffrey Liang, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-265-4070; Media: Kevin Sack, Vice President, Marketing, Communications, and Government Relations, Tel: 905-264-5374